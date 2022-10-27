Orang Utan Republik Foundation To Host Virtual 'No Fuss Fundraiser'
Poster for 2022 Orangutan Caring Week with theme: "Orangutan Superheroes Don't Wear Capes" and participating organizations and their logos
You are invited to join the conservation education nonprofit on November 19th to raise funds in support of saving critically endangered orangutans.
As a non-profit, OURF raises funds for our programs through many avenues, including fundraisers. We are excited to share our work and you don't need to leave your home....We hope to see you there”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orang Utan Republik has been hosting annual fundraisers for many years to raise funding and awareness to support its mission to save the critically endangered orangutan. This year, people around the world can join OURF volunteers who have been powering the organization's many activities for 2022's online 'No Fuss Fundraiser'. The Zoom event will begin at 5 pm PST on November 19th, the last day of Orangutan Caring Week. Attendees will learn about the many activities taking place to support the organization's conservation education goals as well as be entertained by musically talented volunteers as well as other guests, including the Indonesian Consulate General. The event will be hosted and conducted by OURF volunteers including Youth Ambassador, Jack Dalton (aka the Kid Conservationist) and Anthony Porter, aka the Archer Ninja Warrior.
Tickets for the fundraiser are only $25 and all proceeds go to support orangutan conservation.
OURF will be offering opportunities for attendees to bid on rare and unique items and services at the Silent Auction, which will run from November 14 till near the close of the fundraiser. Auction items include autographed guitars from The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Pearl Jam ; gold albums signed by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and David Bowie, and rare sports memorabilia featuring Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Arnold Palmer. Listings will also include rare items from Star Wars, Downton Abbey and Marvel as well as once-in-a-lifetime travel packages to South Africa and Bali.
The Orang Utan Republik Foundation is commemorating its 18th year of educating people about the plight of the orangutan. Among the abundant biodiversity of Southeast Asia, the three species of critically endangered orangutans are unique in being the only wild great apes found outside of Africa. Orangutans are only found in the wild on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra in the countries of Indonesia and Malaysia (N. Borneo). Fewer than 14,600 individuals remain in Sumatra. Their population continues to decline due to the conversion of forest to agriculture, the illegal pet trade, being killed as pests or hunted, as well as habitat degradation from natural and human-caused activities, i.e., fires, mining, logging, palm oil, and major infrastructure projects.
OURF continues to move forward to advance its conservation education mission. OURF awarded its 244th Orangutan Caring Scholarship this year to students in North Sumatra, Aceh, Central Kalimantan, West Kalimantan and East Kalimantan (Indonesian Borneo). OURF currently is administering the Community Education and Conservation Program (CECP) in and around Gunung Leuser National Park in North Sumatra protecting the ecosystem and improving the livelihoods of villagers along the border of the Park. OURF also serves as a chapter of the internationally renowned The Orangutan Project in the United States and serves on the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO).
Limited tickets for the online fundraiser can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/no-fuss-fundraiser and thru the OURF website https://www.orangutanrepublik.org/
All proceeds from the event will be used to conserve critically endangered wild orangutans.
SAVE THE DATE: 2023 PONGO ENVIRONMENTAL AWARDS: The OURF will return to an in-person fundraiser on April 15th, 2023. The event will take place at the Building Bridges Art Exchange and actor/environmentalist Ed Begley, Jr. will be in attendance. We are also fortunate to announce that NBC weathercaster (San Diego affiliate) and nature reporter, Dagmar Midcap, will be our emcee for the event. Dagmar recently returned from Indonesia during which time she presented our 2021 Pongo Award to an Indonesian businessman and conservationist, Tomy Winata, at the Tambling Wildlife Nature Conservation in South Sumatra.
Additional information about OURF and the No Fuss Fundraiser can be found at www.orangutanrepublik.org.
