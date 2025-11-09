Rock the Rainforest Rare Rock Memorabilia Auction Unites Music, Art & Conservation to Protect Endangered Rainforests

Rock the Rainforest Online Charity Auction — guitars signed by rock legends Aerosmith, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, and U2 headline this global event supporting orangutan and rainforest conservation. The week-long auction runs from Nov. 9–15, 2025

Over 50 signed items by music legends including Taylor Swift, U2, Stones, Dylan, and McCartney, & more—auctioned off online to protect the world's rainforests.

Music has the power to unite hearts and heal the planet—every bid helps protect orangutans, rainforests, and our shared future.” — Gary L Shapiro

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Orang Utan Republik Foundation (OURF) proudly announces the launch of Rock the Rainforest , an extraordinary week-long online charity auction and global awareness campaign taking place November 9–15, 2025, at www.RocktheRainforest.org Blending the worlds of music, art, film, sports, and conservation, Rock the Rainforest aims to inspire people to take meaningful action to protect the planet’s most endangered rainforests — and the species that depend on them for survival, including the critically endangered orangutan, one of humanity’s closest living relatives.This landmark event coincides with Orangutan Caring Week, an annual global campaign founded two decades ago by OURF to raise awareness of the plight of these great apes and the importance of education-driven conservation. This year’s theme, “Focusing on Hope and Positive Action,” underscores the belief that collective compassion can drive real change for both people and planet.A Star-Studded Collection for a Planet in NeedThe Rock the Rainforest Online Auction offers an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind collection of music, art, sports, and celebrity memorabilia signed by world class entertainers. The auction's featured items include autographed guitars signed by U2, Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Madonna, Pearl Jam, Pink Floyd, and Eric Clapton; framed gold records by The Beatles (Abbey Road), Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Garth Brooks; sheet music signed by Taylor Swift, Adele, Streisand, Neil Diamond, and Willy Nelson.Legendary photographer Henry Diltz contributes rare prints of Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Paul and Linda McCartney, Keith Richards, Jackson Browne, and others. Additional highlights include sports memorabilia signed by Kobe Bryant, Lionel Messi; signed film art from Avengers, Breaking Bad, Barbie, Pulp Fiction, The Godfather, Indian Jones, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Rocky Horror Picture Show; and luxury travel experiences to Bali, Tuscany, and Egypt—all verified with Certificates of Authenticity. Every bid supports orangutan conservation and rainforest protection in Sumatra and Borneo. Myriad rainforest charities are set to benefit from the auction proceed.Music and Conservation in Harmony“Rock the Rainforest is more than an auction — it’s a movement,” said Dr. Gary L. Shapiro, Founder and President of the Orang Utan Republik Foundation. “For decades, music has united people across boundaries. Now, it’s helping unite us for the survival of the rainforests — the lungs of our planet — and the countless species, including humans, that depend on them.”Funds raised will directly support OURF’s education, scholarship, and community conservation programs, including:-The Orangutan Caring Scholarship Program, which supports hundreds of young Indonesians studying forestry, biology, and environmental science.-The Community Conservation & Mentorship Initiative (CCMI), which strengthens the capacity of women-led conservation groups near orangutan habitats.A Global Call to ActionRock the Rainforest invites music lovers, collectors, environmentalists, and educators everywhere to “browse, bid, and share” during Orangutan Caring Week. Participants can:Visit: www.RocktheRainforest.org -Register: Create a free bidder account-Bid: Explore the full catalog of music, art, and travel treasures-Share: Invite friends and followers to join the movement-Celebrate: See your winning bid make a real difference-Supporters can spread the word on social media using the hashtag #RockTheRainforest to inspire others to take part.“By blending culture, art, and compassion, we can inspire a new generation of conservationists,” added Dr. Shapiro. “This event shows that hope is not a feeling — it’s an action- it's an auction! From November 9 through the 15th the Rock the Rainforest auction protects the planet and provides you with amazing holiday gifts.”About the Orang Utan Republik Foundation (OURF)Founded in 2004, the Orang Utan Republik Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in California that promotes education and capacity-building to protect wild orangutans and their rainforest homes in Indonesia. Through scholarships, outreach, and community partnerships, OURF transforms local awareness into sustainable conservation action.Media Contact:Orang Utan Republik Foundation (OURF)info@orangutanrepublik.orgLet’s rock the rainforest — keep conservation efforts alive- make a "bid for the planet" and land unique and amazing holiday gifts!

About the Orang Utan Republik Foundation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.