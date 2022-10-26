My Drink Bomb featured on TSC Canada's 24-hour live cable broadcast, sells out during show
TSC Canada shopping network showcases MyDrinkBomb's unique drinks and sold-out of their cocktail drink bombs during the show months ahead of the holiday season.
We invented the Drink Bombs and quality is our passion”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Thank you, TSC Canada for showcasing MYDRINKBOMB on television today! Such a fun and amazing experience with our amazing hosts - we knocked it out of the ball park! Loved every minute of it!”, the company said on social media.
— Di Leo
What makes these drink bombs so unique?
The drink bombs contain all of the ingredients of a cocktail into a powder so that it can easily dissolve in alcohol and sparkling soda. By using natural flavors such as cane sugar, dry fruits, and bitters, as well as edible flowers we create a handcrafted drink bomb with no artificial elements--while keeping all the nutrients - perfect for effortlessly creating artisan cocktails or preparing hydrating and delicious treats for children. They also have become very popular on the Houston wedding and events scene!
The company now boasts more than 40 cocktail flavors and 12 children’s varieties.
CEO Chloe Di Leo also has made giving back to the community a top priority with her business.
“We believe it’s important to give back, therefore we have aligned with several local and national charities, including: MS Society | Arthritis Foundation | HAWK | The Womans Home | AIM Melanoma Foundation St Judes | Beat Buddies | Be An Angel | Kids’ Meals | iWrite Literacy | LOVE 146 | H.E.A.R.T. Program.”
My Drink Bomb also produces reusable crystal straws and even a subscription box dubbed the “Boozy Box.” For those inquiring minds the boozy box has everything you need to make a cocktail except for the ice!!! Which is perfect for work and corporate events.
My Drink Bomb has been featured in Vogue, Conde Nast, British Vogue, Travelers Magazine, GQ, House and Home and Vanity Fair to name a few.
For more information: https://mydrinkbomb.com
TSC is Canada's only 24-hour, seven-day-a-week broadcast retailer available on a variety of cable channels, digital cable channels and satellite throughout the country. For 35 years, TSC has been driven by a single passion. That passion drives us forward today: crafting an engaging shopping experience with purposefully curated products and brands to make a difference in our customers' lives. providing a wide product selection at competitive prices. They carry both common, brand-name items; as well as unique items new to the market that cannot be found anywhere else. These products range from fashions to jewelry to household appliances.
