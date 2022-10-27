idobi Radio’s New Cooking Series, Plant Based, Teams Up With Premium CBD Wellness Brand Arketype, in time for Halloween
Welcome to Plant Based, where the Cool Nerds make vegetarian and cannabis-infused recipes
Arketype is also nerd-approved, providing us with pain and stress relief throughout the week—being a cannabis nerd is stressful work, and we can’t get enough of this CBD!”OREGON, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital streaming heavyweight, idobi Radio continues to expand its content portfolio with Plant Based, a new video series starring TS and Sasha from The Cool Nerd Weed Show. To enhance their vegetarian and cannabis-infused recipes, they have teamed up with high-potency, high-bioavailability, all-natural CBD company Arketype.
As stoners who love to cook vegetarian meals for each other and their loved ones, TS and Sasha use their nerdy stoner genius and foodie palates to serve up delicious easy-to-make recipes and pair them with strains of cannabis that elevate the eating experience. Each episode features a strain of cannabis that brings out the flavors in a dish, along with an explanation of why the two complement each other perfectly. Kicking off the halloween season, TS and Sasha give you a caramel apple treat with Arketype gummies for the series premiere episode of Plant Based.
Using the best hemp grown in Oregon and their sophisticated processing facility in Nevada, Arketype maintains the highest quality CBD products on the market and keeps it 100% Made in the USA. "We are incredibly excited to partner with TS, Sasha, and idobi on the Plant Based show, says Kyle Barker, one of 4 friends who founded Arketype. These are our people, and we can't wait to see these foodies work with our product!"
The Cool Nerd Weed Show is equally excited about the team-up, saying, “Sasha and TS are super stoked to partner with Arketype! We pride ourselves as stoners who love to cook but, more importantly, we are stoners with high expectations for our CBD. Arketype sources and packages their CBD from reputable farms and facilities and that’s super important to us! Arketype is also nerd-approved, providing us with pain and stress relief throughout the week—being a cannabis nerd is stressful work, and we can’t get enough of this CBD!”
Health & Wellness combined with cool nerd stoners promises to be a recipe for entertainment and higher culinary education. For more info on the show, including when, where, and how to watch, visit: idobi.com
For more on Arketype and their game-changing products for pain, anxiety, health, and more visit: https://arketype.life/
For more information in the CBD product that was used in the Plant Based video, visit:
https://arketype.life/products/cbd-gummies
Sasha, TS, and the Arketype team are offering a 25% discount code for fans using: PlantBased25
