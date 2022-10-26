SR 77 in Holbrook reopened after railroad crossing replacement completed

HOLBROOK – State Route 77, known locally as Navajo Boulevard, has been reopened in both directions at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing in Holbrook after the railroad company replaced the crossing.

Drivers in the White Mountains area, specifically the communities of Show Low and Snowflake, can resume using SR 77 to travel to and from Holbrook.

The railroad crossing was beyond its service life, requiring Burlington Northern Santa Fe to replace it.