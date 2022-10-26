AEBio and Great Product Announce a JV to Bring a Suite of Hi-Tech Patches to Remotely Monitor Vital Health Metrics
AEBiosystems US, a leader in the wearable health devices space, helps people to better monitor their health and provide more data to clinicians and caregivers for earlier guidance of treatment.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Electronics Biosystems an Italian company developing connected medical sensors, today announced it has entered into a Joint Venture with Great Product Ventures, a venture development firm that stages European companies for successful funding and commercialization in the United States, to provide solutions for home & hospital patient monitoring. The Joint Venture enables AEBiosystems to propel their products into the largest healthcare market in the world. North America benefits by providing advanced technologies that allow for faster, easier and more effective control and diagno-sis of pathologies. Great Product adds another highly successful, innovative company to its portfolio.
Great Product is a U.S. venture development firm with a unique business model to build, fund and grow European companies in North America. Great Product’s founder has worked with innovative startups in Europe for the past fifteen years and the firm is born out of an appreciation for European innovation and the need to couple that innovation with capital and huge commercial markets. Through its numerous affiliations and associations, Great Product gives companies immediate access to a large network of qualified investors, venture capital firms and Fortune 1000 companies. Great Product’s team is made up of proven entrepreneurs and experts in the critical areas of intellectual property, finance, US government regulations, business development, sales and marketing.
Advanced Electronic Biosystems S.r.l. located in Rome, combines biomedical micro-electronics and data-analytics to provide consumers and health systems with simple and cost-effective solutions for the continuous and remote monitoring of vital parameters that are aimed at personalized and predictive medicine. Their first line of products is EasyTemp, is a high-tech patch that constantly and remotely monitors body temperature, simplifying the work of healthcare professionals, when used in a hospital context, or easening the job of caregivers when used at home. The small and flexible patch is packed with technology that communicates with an app. EasyTemp’s continuous monitoring allows detection of fever curves, trends and averages, giving much more information than single readings. The patch is managed by an integrated system that allows the data collected to be saved and dis-played at any place and time using a Smartphone. The Joint Venture is also developing EasyQ, a novel multi-parametric patch capable to monitor eight different medical grade vital parameters including bioimpedance and biopotential.
"Our vision is to empower clinicians and patients with actionable insights to personalize care - anytime, anywhere," said Paolo Marini, CEO and founder of AEBiosystems. "Through our Joint Venture with Great Product, we will support continuous, connected care in the US market, both at home and within healthcare environments"
“EasyTemp has the potential to revolutionize the point of care temperature management, with great benefits for caregivers, patients and healthcare professionals” said Jon Ramaci, CEO of Great Product Ventures. He added: "AEBiosystems US, will become a leading player in the wearable health devices space, helping people to better monitor their health status and providing more data to clinicians with a potential for earlier diagnostic and guidance of treatment."
About Advanced Electronic Biosystems S.r.l.
Advanced Electronics Biosystems is an Italian company that develops medical devices for remote patient monitoring in the hospital or at home, allowing faster and more effective control and diagnosis of pathologies. AEBiosystems’ first product has obtained CE medical certification in Europe and is currently commercialized B2B to public and private health facilities providing Telemedicine and Digital Health, and B2C, through pharmacies and e-commerce.
Learn more at https://www.aebiosystem.com/
About Great Product Ventures, Inc.
Great Product Ventures, Inc. (GPV) is a venture development firm whose mission is to identify the top European Companies to commercialize and fund in North America. Great Product has assembled a team that wholly supports our portfolio companies and is comprised of subject matter experts in medical technology and devices, renewable energy, retail products, and smart mobility. The Company focuses on commercialization through its supporting expertise in funding, intellectual property, FDA regulations, finance, marketing and government relations. Great Product has offices in Cambridge, MA, Miami, FL, Rome, Italy and Milan, Italy.
Learn more at www.greatproduct.com
