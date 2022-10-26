Submit Release
DMV News You Can Use for September 2022

A Message from Director Robinson

DC DMV Director Gabriel RobinsonWith the start of the new school year and the end of summer vacations, the volume of traffic on our local roadways has noticeably increased. I remind all drivers in the District to follow posted speed limits and always use caution around pedestrians and cyclists. Whether it's school, work, or home, we want everyone to arrive safely to their destination, and we all have a responsibility to assure that happens. 

In this month's newsletter, we highlight that registration fees will change on October 1, 2022 for select passenger and commercial vehicles and trailers. Please refer to the chart provided in the article for more details on the specific fees that will apply starting October 1.

We're also excited to announce that eligible residents who are 70 years and older now have the option to renew their driver license online. Previously, mature drivers were required to complete this transaction in-person at one of our service centers.

I encourage everyone to read our Vision Zero article, highlighting school bus safety. The article includes important information for parents and drivers that will help keep children safe when arriving at a bus stop as well as when entering and exiting a school bus.

Finally, or those residents who need their vehicle inspected, please note that the Inspection Station has transitioned to "Fall/Winter" operating hours. We also include a reminder in this month's edition that inspection renewals for newer model vehicles can be completed 24/7 at our self-service OBD emissions kiosk located at the Takoma Recreation Center.

As a reminder, please join me for our DC DMV Live Chat the first Thursday of each month. I'll be online for a full hour to respond in real-time to any of your DC DMV-related questions. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, October 6 at 12 pm

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy and stay safe!

