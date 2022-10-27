ESOMAR publishes the 2022 Global Market Research Report
Annual report covers data from 106 countries and regions; predicts that the output of the industry will exceed USD $130 Billion by 2023
In the report, we closely examine the industry by region, as well as by sector, and look at the factors that are driving growth among the most successful players in the space.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global voice of the data, research and insights community, has released the 2022 edition of the Global Market Research Report (GMR). Based on a global survey of more than 105 countries and regions representing over 83% of the insights sector worldwide, the report covers critical topics such as industry growth predictions, the changing client landscape, evolution of data types and methodologies, and the significant expansion of the industry’s technology-enabled sector.
— Dr. Parves Khan, CEO and Director General at ESOMAR
“The theme this year is ‘Towards Clarity’, as the insights, data and research industry as a whole emerges - stronger than ever - from a period of uncertainty,” says Dr. Parves Khan, CEO and Director General at ESOMAR. “In the report, we closely examine the industry by region, as well as by sector, and look at the factors that are driving growth among the most successful players in the space. We dive into trends like DIY, new methodologies that are gaining momentum, and exactly how client needs are shifting. It is a must-read for anyone in this space.”
The 2022 GMR notes that the output of the industry will exceed USD $130 Billion by 2023 after an expected growth rate of 5% in 2022. This expansion comes on the heels of a record 2021, which saw the global industry expand 15% from USD $102 Billion to almost USD $119 Billion. The report includes detailed information on the growth and evolution of specific vertical sectors, both on the client and vendor sides of the industry, plus an in-depth look at regional performance, study design, emerging methodologies, and more.
Xabier Palacio, Senior Manager Intelligence Unit adds: “This year, the GMR report is projecting a K-shaped market recovery. Performance data shows countries are recovering at different rates and times. The tech-enabled sector is the fastest-growing one of the global insights industry in absolute terms, at +18.9%. At a global level, the established sector represents 39% of the total industry, the tech-enabled sector climbs up to 37%, while the reporting sector remains relatively flat at 23% compared to last year.”
The findings published in the report are based on data collected by national research associations, leading companies, independent analysts, and ESOMAR representatives, and is complemented with ESOMAR’s own independent size estimations. The report can be purchased here: https://shop.esomar.org/knowledge-center/library/Global-Market-Research-2022-pub2984
About ESOMAR
ESOMAR champions the research, insights, and analytics sector worldwide. Founded in 1947, the global membership association is a network reaching over 50,000 professionals and 750+ companies in 130+ countries. We support our global community through raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers, and ensuring the values of honesty, transparency, and objectivity are applied to all data sources.
###
Iliya Hull
ESOMAR
email us here