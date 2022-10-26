Arizona College of Nursing Receives Five Year ABHES Reaccreditation

Arizona College of Nursing Logo

Our mission is to provide an outstanding nursing education and prepare students for sought-after jobs”
— Jason Anderson, CEO of Arizona College of Nursing
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona College of Nursing announced today that the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES) has granted a five year institutional reaccreditation for sixteen nursing campus locations, including future locations. Accreditation signifies that the institution has met ABHES’s quality requirements and that students can be assured of successful outcomes.

"Our staff and faculty work diligently to ensure our students receive an excellent education,” said Jason Anderson, CEO of Arizona College of Nursing. “We are proud to meet the high standards set forth by ABHES. Our mission is to provide an outstanding nursing education and prepare students for sought-after jobs. This accreditation means our students can be confident that they will acquire the knowledge and skills to succeed in nursing.”

A leader in health education accreditation for more than 50 years, ABHES has been nationally renowned as an independent accrediting agency since 1969. Recognized by the United States Department of Education, ABHES aims to enhance the quality of education and training and promote institutional and programmatic accountability through systematic and consistent program evaluation. ABHES is an independent non-profit agency unrelated to any trade or membership organization. Healthcare educators and practitioners serve as volunteer peer evaluators and play a vital role in the accreditation process.

The rigorous, almost year-long reaccreditation evaluation included a comprehensive self-study of the school's academic programs and ten site visits, followed by a thorough commission review. Arizona College of Nursing has been continuously accredited by ABHES since 1994 and is proud that the organization continues to recognize the quality programs and experiences the college offers students.

About

Arizona College of Nursing’s purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 12 campuses across 8 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency.

arizonacollege.edu

