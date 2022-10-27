Fintech and Banking Veteran Wesley Wright Joins GoDo Inc. as CEO
Cutting edge financial platform helps workers escape the cycle of debt while helping employers improve their bottom line
I am excited to join GoDo and continue my work to build better financial solutions for millions of Americans”USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 26th, 2022. GoDo Inc. announces that Wesley Wright has joined the firm as CEO. Wesley brings over 20 years of financial services and banking experience to GoDo, having recently served as the Chief Commercial and Product Officer of Varo Bank. Prior to helping Varo become the first all-digital, nationally chartered US consumer bank and scale to serve nearly 4 million accounts, Wesley held executive roles at American Express, including developing its first offering in the financial inclusion space.

There are over 80 Million workers in the US who spend up to 10% of their annual earnings on fees and interest from payday lending, check cashing, bill payment, and overdraft fees. GoDo was founded to provide innovative financial technology to help workers escape the burden of living paycheck to paycheck. GoDo solutions, including the GoDo Debit Mastercard issued by Sutton Bank and GoDo app, eliminate common pain points such as minimum balance and overdraft fees, and provides no-fee access to earned wages as soon as the end of the workday.
“I am excited to join GoDo and continue my work to build better financial solutions for millions of Americans ,” said Wesley. “GoDo has a compelling mission, an amazing team, and a unique business model which will allow it to drive rapid scale and profitability. I look forward to leading the company through this next phase of rapid growth.”
“Wesley’s proven experience scaling financial products and services gives GoDo a unique advantage in this space,” says Megan Hanley, GoDo Board Member and serial Fintech Chief Marketing Officer. “His expertise and mission alignment are a winning combination, enabling GoDo to deliver on its mission and deliver best-in-class experiences for companies and consumers who choose us.”
James Ray will serve as the company’s Chief Growth Officer after leading the company as interim CEO from July 1, 2021. He joined the Board of Directors in March of 2021.
Unlike other Fintech companies facing rising customer acquisition costs, GoDo scales efficiently by engaging consumers through relationships they already have with employers, member organizations, and nonprofits. GoDo improves recruitment, retention, and loyalty with custom branded programs and its platform offers the fastest speed and ease to market, with no payroll integration required. Unlike other providers of earned wage access, GoDo is free to both employers and workers.
Over the next few weeks, the company will begin enrolling workers as new GoDo members in partnership with its channel partners and employers who have committed to providing financial inclusion for their workers. For more information, visit godolife.com.
About GoDo Inc.
GoDo was founded in 2021 to help companies improve their workers’ and customers' financial lives while building retention and loyalty. The GoDo platform, including the GoDo Debit Mastercard and GoDo app, eliminates common financial pain points such as minimum balance and overdraft fees, and provides no-fee access to earned wages. It helps employers improve recruitment and retention of their hourly workers at no cost. GoDo’s investors include PivotNorth Capital, an early investor in Chime. For more information, visit godolife.com or download the GoDo app for iOS or Android.
