Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 278,488 in the last 365 days.

Galleon Announces New 10GbE UDP Ethernet Recorder at ITC 2022

10GbE UDP Ethernet Recorder

10GbE UDP Ethernet Recorder

This low-latency, deterministic ethernet recorder can capture up to 8 channels of UDP traffic at 10GbE link speeds while providing high-precision playback.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galleon Embedded Computing is excited to introduce its latest innovative solution, the 10GbE UDP Ethernet Recorder. This low-latency, deterministic ethernet recorder can capture up to 8 channels of UDP traffic at 10GbE link speeds while also providing high-precision synchronized playback. This highly sought-after capability can be added to either the Galleon XSR product family or the Galleon High-Performance Recorder.

The 10GbE UDP Recorder is optimized for deployed applications such as unmanned systems, pods, and ground vehicles. Rugged LC Duplex or expanded beam form connectors for all interfaces ensure reliable operation in all conditions. The 10GbE Recorder design is Size, Weight, Power, and Cost (SWaP-C) optimized.

Galleon President, Cory Grosklags, states, "Our customers require reliable high-speed, deterministic ethernet recording solutions, immediate and accurate playback, and zero packet loss. Galleon's 10GbE UDP recorder is the answer to those requirements, and we are excited to offer it to the C5ISR market."

Galleon Embedded Computing is an innovative leader in the development of extremely rugged, secure storage solutions, data recorder systems, servers, network-attached storage devices & processing systems intended for deployment in the harshest environmental conditions.

Galleon has been part of the Spectra Aerospace & Defense group since August of 2021, a trusted group of defense electronics companies providing innovative solutions in support of national security requirements around the world.

If you would like more information on this topic, please direct your inquiries to:

North America
Chris Portalatin
Phone: +1 832 437 1993
Mail: cportalatin@galleonec.com

Europe and ROW
Hugh Tarver
Phone: +44 7824 874778
Mail: htarver@galleonec.com
For sales inquiries, please contact sales@galleonec.com

Robert Streiferd
Galleon Embedded Computing
+1 682-205-4713
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Galleon Announces New 10GbE UDP Ethernet Recorder at ITC 2022

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.