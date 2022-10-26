Galleon Announces New 10GbE UDP Ethernet Recorder at ITC 2022
This low-latency, deterministic ethernet recorder can capture up to 8 channels of UDP traffic at 10GbE link speeds while providing high-precision playback.GLENDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galleon Embedded Computing is excited to introduce its latest innovative solution, the 10GbE UDP Ethernet Recorder. This low-latency, deterministic ethernet recorder can capture up to 8 channels of UDP traffic at 10GbE link speeds while also providing high-precision synchronized playback. This highly sought-after capability can be added to either the Galleon XSR product family or the Galleon High-Performance Recorder.
The 10GbE UDP Recorder is optimized for deployed applications such as unmanned systems, pods, and ground vehicles. Rugged LC Duplex or expanded beam form connectors for all interfaces ensure reliable operation in all conditions. The 10GbE Recorder design is Size, Weight, Power, and Cost (SWaP-C) optimized.
Galleon President, Cory Grosklags, states, "Our customers require reliable high-speed, deterministic ethernet recording solutions, immediate and accurate playback, and zero packet loss. Galleon's 10GbE UDP recorder is the answer to those requirements, and we are excited to offer it to the C5ISR market."
Galleon Embedded Computing is an innovative leader in the development of extremely rugged, secure storage solutions, data recorder systems, servers, network-attached storage devices & processing systems intended for deployment in the harshest environmental conditions.
Galleon has been part of the Spectra Aerospace & Defense group since August of 2021, a trusted group of defense electronics companies providing innovative solutions in support of national security requirements around the world.
If you would like more information on this topic, please direct your inquiries to:
North America
Chris Portalatin
Phone: +1 832 437 1993
Mail: cportalatin@galleonec.com
Europe and ROW
Hugh Tarver
Phone: +44 7824 874778
Mail: htarver@galleonec.com
For sales inquiries, please contact sales@galleonec.com
Robert Streiferd
Galleon Embedded Computing
+1 682-205-4713
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn