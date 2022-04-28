Galleon Releases New Rugged Computing Solution, The XSR Half Rack Server
EINPresswire.com/ -- Galleon Embedded Computing is excited to introduce its latest product, the XSR Half Rack Server. This robust and highly adaptable system has been designed specifically for deployed C5ISR applications where high performance and extreme ruggedness are essential requirements. With its compact 3U half-width 19" form factor and innovative cooling architecture, the XSR Half Rack Server offers state-of-the-art reliability while occupying a minimal installation footprint. Whether you're looking to capture large amounts of sensor data, process intense analytic workloads, or deploy mission-critical software, the XSR Half-Rack Server will meet and exceed your mission requirements.
The extremely rugged XSR Half Rack Server boasts six-core Intel Xeon E3 CPUs with up to 96GB SDRAM supporting ECC. Its flexible I/O architecture allows for easy integration with existing infrastructure and can serve as an ideal solution for deployed Network Attached Storage (NAS) applications.
Espen Bøch, CEO of Galleon Embedded Computing, states, "We've designed the XSR Half Rack Server with our customer's needs in mind. It offers all the performance, flexibility, and reliability needed to meet and exceed the mission requirements. The XSR Half Rack Server is a powerful and versatile addition to the XSR family of rugged computing products, and we are pleased to offer it to the C5ISR market."
Galleon Embedded Computing is a military-focused leader in the development of high-performance, high-quality storage solutions and small, rugged data recorder systems, servers, and network-attached storage devices. Galleon has been part of the Spectra Aerospace & Defense group since August of 2021, a trusted collective of defense electronics companies providing innovative solutions in support of national security requirements around the world.
If you would like more information on this topic, please direct your inquiries to:
North America
Chris Portalatin
Phone: +1 832 437 1993
Mail: cportalatin@galleonec.com
Europe and ROW
Mark Fitzgerald
Phone: +44 7824 874778
Mail: mfitzgerald@galleonec.com
For sales inquiries, please contact sales@galleonec.com
Galleon Embedded Computing
+47 934 08 437
