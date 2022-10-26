The Idea Integration Co. Idea Bootcamps Brings Creativity, Design, and Marketing To Your Office

With many companies announcing layoffs, remaining people must think differently. The Idea Integration Co Idea Bootcamps bring new skills into your workplace.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Idea Integration Co., the industry-leading non-traditional marketing and advertising shop, announced today that they are launching Idea Bootcamps to bring a new way of thinking into companies and prepare them ready for the new year. This follows their previous announcement of adding Bill Morrison, the creative team from Mad Magazine, and alumni from The Simpsons to the company.

“Our new Idea Bootcamps are available as a full-day or half-day exercise in two models. In model A, you learn everything we know about non-traditional marketing, design, creativity, and digital marketing. With model B, you present us with a specific problem your company is facing, and our team comes in and fixes it for you.” said Saul Colt, CEO of The Idea Integration Co. “We have been piloting this program for a few months and both the feedback and results have been incredible. The concept isn’t new, but we ran with it based on requests from our clients. There is much uncertainty with the current economy, and marketing strategies require a unique and new approach, the kind of thinking we have worked hard to perfect for the last decade and a half.”

The Idea Bootcamp team is comprised of experts in their respective disciplines. Non-Traditional Marketing is taught by Saul Colt; Design by Paul Thorogood (multiple award-winning brand executive, Former Moo.com and Crane.com); Digital Marketing and Partnerships by Meghan Peters (Head of Strategy and Partnerships, former Meta and WSJ), and Creativity with Bill Morrison (Creative Lead and former Mad Magazine and The Simpsons) and various alumni of The Simpsons and Mad Magazine.

Every Idea Bootcamp is designed around the participating company's needs, specifically focusing on the areas needing the most attention. These are not “cookie-cutter” programs; each participant will receive a certificate of completion at the end of each Bootcamp.

“I think we were one of the first people to participate in these new Idea Bootcamps,” said Jason Silva, CEO of ServiceEcho.com “We chose the fix-a-problem option, and Saul’s team came in and mapped out not only a solution but two new directions to take our marketing in the new year. Things we would have never seen because we just don’t think the same way as them. We even got a cool sketch of our team to remember the day. It was a great use of our time and end-of-year [leftover] budget.”