Mayor Bowser and Department of Public Works to Kick Off the District’s Leaf Collection and Snow Prep Season
(Washington, DC) – On Monday, October 24 at 11 am, as part of Back to Basics Week, Mayor Muriel Bowser will kick off the 2022-2023 Leaf Collection season. Officials will also discuss how residents can compost pumpkins, holiday gourds, and other food waste at local food waste collection sites and the Department of Public Works will explain what residents should expect as the DC Snow Team prepares for its Snow Dry Run on Friday, October 28.
A team of leaf collection season employees, a packer truck, and leaf vacuums will be onsite for a demonstration.
When:
Monday, October 24 at 11 am
Who:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Michael Carter, Interim Director, Department of Public Works
Where:
Eastern Market
7th Street and North Carolina Avenue SE
*Closest Metro Station: Eastern Market Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: Eastern Market *
All reporters and other media interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]. To view the event online, visit mayor.dc.gov/live or tune in on Channel 16 (DCN).
Mayor
Mayor Bowser Public Calendar for Saturday, October 22 – Sunday, October 23, 2022
Saturday, October 22, 2022
SATURDAY
9:15 am
Attend Walk to End HIV
Location: 2700 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE
Open Press
*Closest Metro Station: Congress Heights Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: Alabama & MLK Ave SE*
SUNDAY
3 pm
Attend 2nd Annual Fall Harvest and Block Party
Location: 1469/1505 Northgate Road NW
Open Press
*Closest Metro Station: Silver Spring Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: 1469/1505 Northgate Road NW*
