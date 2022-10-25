Mayor Bowser to Host Mayor-Council Breakfast

(Washington, DC) – On Tuesday, October 25 at 9 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will host the first Mayor-Council breakfast since January 2020. The Mayor, Administration officials, and councilmembers will discuss career opportunities at DC Government, tourism and the District’s recovery efforts, and public safety.

Following the breakfast, Mayor Bowser will hold a media avail.

When:

Tuesday, October 25 at 9 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Council of the District of Columbia

Kevin Donahue, City Administrator and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice

Chief Robert J. Contee III, Metropolitan Police Department

Linda Harllee Harper, Director, Office of Gun Violence Prevention

Delano Hunter, Director, Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement

Elliott L. Ferguson II, President and CEO, Destination DC

Where:

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, Fifth Floor

901 G Street NW

*Closest Metro Station: Metro Center Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 8th & H Street NW*

All reporters and other media interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]. To view the event online, visit mayor.dc.gov/live or tune in on Channel 16 (DCN).

