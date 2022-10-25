Nexus Auto Transport saves time, money for customers through shipping literacy

CHICAGO, IL - At a pivotal and stressful time for economies worldwide, leading U.S. car shipping company Nexus Auto Transport is banking on education to help its growing customer base. By teaching consumers about the ins and outs of the vehicle transport industry and other adjacent industries, Nexus is giving its clients the tools they need to make informed purchasing decisions. “Just like in most industries, customers in the know save much more on vehicle shipping than those who aren’t,” says Nexus owner/operator George Arkin.f “Rather than leaving our clients in the dark, we’re putting together a massive multimedia push to educate customers on how to secure cost-effective, effcazficient relocation and shipping services.” With its network of 29,000+ independent truckers and a wide variety of car shipping solutions, Nexus has steadily evolved from a one-person operation to an industry leader in auto transportation.

And with its standing as one of the most trusted and used vehicle transport companies in the United States comes a unique set of responsibilities. “We’ve got a prime vantage point to survey multiple industries that affect customers as they move around the country and the world,” says Arkin. “It’s our responsibility to use that vantage point to turn perspective into savings for our loyal clients.”The creative team at Nexus prides itself on keeping its fingers on the pulse of the car shipping, equipment transport, vehicle sales, and general moving industries (among others).

If there's an angle to save a customer a few dollars or a few days of headaches, Nexus' team of writers and researchers finds it. And when they do, Arkin gives them the resources to publish videos, reels, infographics, and articles that are entertaining and helpful for clients."It's one thing to present information that could be beneficial to our customers," says Arkin. "It's another thing to put that info into context, capturing more folks' attention and helping more people learn the best ways to ship, move, and buy."Inflation, housing insecurities, and employment trends are all putting a strain on budgets. With a dollar not stretching nearly as far as it used to, consumers are forced to make budgeting decisions they may not have had to worry about before.

Nexus Auto Transport is looking to assist its customer base through a tricky spot, highlighting techniques and methods that can take the strain off when moving a car, household, office, or even when buying a vehicle. “Let’s say you’re trying to buy a new passenger car,” says Arkin. “You could just pay the sticker price and finance it with the first lender that accepts you.” “Or, you can read up on how to use leverage, down payments, and competition between lenders to your advantage. And then when you ship a car, you can use things you learn about the vehicle shipping industry to save even more.”

“It’s a win-win situation,” Arkin adds. Whereas other companies keep their primary focus trained on logistics and day-to-day auto shipping concerns, Nexus has broadened its scope. To Arkin, the health of the car shipping industry has a lot to do with the health of other concurrent industries. The more people that buy cars, the more people that will want to ship cars. And the more people that can ship cars at affordable rates, the healthier the car transport industry is altogether. "It pays to treat customers with respect," says Arkin. "When your main goal is to squeeze the last penny out of clients, they often don't come back." “Promoting fiscal literacy and being transparent with customers is the way to get repeat business. By earning their trust, you’re helping them and yourself.”In the coming months, Nexus is working to roll out even more multimedia pieces centered on customer care and education. As inflation rises and the world braces itself, Nexus Auto Transport is turning to consumer literacy to continue its ascent as one of the fastest-growing transport companies in the West.

