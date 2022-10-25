DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Event for Positions in Kanawha County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event in Kanawha County for positions within the Bureau for Social Services. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on October 27, 2022 at 4190 Washington Street West, Charleston, WV 25313.

The event will interview for the following positions:

Child Protective Services Workers perform social case work characterized by involvement of abuse, neglect and exploitation of children. The Child Protective Services Worker Trainee will serve in the training capacity for approximately one year learning the techniques of social casework.

The Social Service Worker 3 position performs youth services in foster care, emergency shelter care, and other assigned social service areas.

The Child Protective Services Case Aide assists with daily needs of clients and eligibility for assistance through state programs during client visits.

The Office Assistant 2 maintains and upkeeps office procedures and task completion. This position will be responsible for answering phone calls, taking messages and keeping general office records through computer databases.

Interested applicants may register for an interview time by emailing DHHRJobs@wv.gov or calling 304-389-6058.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit the

DHHR’s website

for a full list of open positions throughout the state, as it is updated weekly with new information and career opportunities.