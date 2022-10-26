Cannabis Packaging Expert John Hartsell to Share Expertise at MJBizCon, the Largest Cannabis Business Conference
DIZPOT is a global cannabis branding and packaging company with custom technologies for highly regulated markets. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and established in 2017 by John Hartsell and Jeff Scrabeck, the company will be on site at MJBizCon November 15-18.
John Hartsell CEO and co-founder of DIZPOT and DOSS Carts, to speak on panel, Unwrapped: Discussing the Good, the Bad, the Future of Cannabis Packaging, Nov. 17
Celebrating their fifth year in business, DIZPOT is a global cannabis branding, packaging and logistics company with custom technologies for highly regulated markets. Recently named one of America’s fastest-growing private companies, the Phoenix, Arizona-based company has seen 319% growth over the past three years.
John Hartsell, will share his extensive cannabis packaging expertise in a must-attend panel discussion with the following panelists: Robert Lerman founder and CEO of eBottles, Thom Brodeur CEO of N2 Packaging Systems, and Elizabeth Corbett.
Panel Name: Unwrapped: Discussing the Good, the Bad, the Future of Cannabis Packaging
Date and time: 3:30-4:15 p.m., during MJBizCon
Location: Las Vegas Convention Center
“MJBizCon is one of the biggest stages to present on as an executive in the cannabis space,” Hartsell said. “Excellence in service, seeking out knowledge, and constant growth both financially and personally were the most dominant driving forces in the early days of DIZPOT and continue to be what propels our company forward today. We are honored to share that journey with fellow MJBizCon attendees.”
The DIZPOT team will be on site November 15-18 at MJBizCon to network with fellow cannabis industry businesses, entrepreneurs and clients. Event attendees can find DIZPOT at booth #10940.
MJBizCon is the longest-running and largest cannabis trade show in the world, according to MJBiz, the leading B2B resource for the cannabis sector.
For more information, visit DIZPOT.com.
About DIZPOT
Founded by John Hartsell and Jeff Scrabeck in 2017, DIZPOT is a global cannabis branding and packaging company with custom technologies for highly regulated markets. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., DIZPOT produces millions of packages every month, providing its customers with solutions to compliantly and competitively bring products to market. Leveraging its extensive international logistics network and proprietary technology, the company works with thousands of cannabis brands servicing both small businesses and multi-state operators. Renowned for its old school service approach, DIZPOT puts its customers first, providing a one-hundred percent guarantee on the quality of its finished goods.
DIZPOT services include compliance-driven branding and logo design, cannabis and hemp-specific packaging, logistics, creative subscription plans, industry-targeted technologies, and in-house DOSS cartridge solutions. DIZPOT is located at 2430 W. Mission Lane #6 in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information visit DIZPOT.com or phone 602-795-4499.
Sadie Thompson
Proven Media
+1 602-527-0794
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other