ATELIER Playa Mujeres signature restaurant, María Dolores by Edgar Núñez, Receives AAA Four Diamond Award

ATELIER Playa Mujeres' signature restaurant, María Dolores by Edgar Núñez, has been awarded by the AAA with the "Diamond Award" distinction of 4 Diamonds.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres "All Suites Luxury Resort," operated by ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel chain distinguished for its concept of Handcrafted Hospitality®, announced that its restaurant, María Dolores, obtained the "Diamond Award" distinctive of 4 Diamonds granted by the American Automobile Association (AAA), for hotels and restaurants in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

“It is a great pride for all of us at ATELIER Playa Mujeres that María Dolores by Edgar Núñez, our signature restaurant, receives an internationally recognized distinction, such as the 4 Diamonds from the AAA. This recognition guarantees that María Dolores offers a contemporary Mexican cuisine experience that meets the highest standards of luxury, quality, and service”, mentioned Mascia Nadin, Chief Operating Officer of ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles.

To receive one of the AAA Diamond distinctions, María Dolores restaurant first achieved the AAA Approved status for meeting the Association’s 27 basic requirements, which are based on member expectations, and that besides comfort, cleanliness, service, and safety, they consider six key areas:

• Interaction between restaurant teams

• Level of hospitality, professionalism, and detailed service

• Cleanliness and comfortable conditions

• Condition of the exterior, interior, and public spaces

• Decoration, setting of the property, and number of amenities offered

• Hygiene and health measures as part of the service

“We are thrilled that the experiences we offer at María Dolores are recognized with a distinction such as the AAA 'Diamond Award', a prestigious award that, without a doubt, is the reward for teamwork, care for all our diners, and love for Mexican cuisine,” mentioned Edgar Núñez, Chef Executive Author of the María Dolores Restaurant.

The AAA “4 Diamonds” restaurants that receive this certification represent only 4.2% of an exclusive group of all establishments that enroll in the process. This is how María Dolores by Edgar Núñez is recognized as an elegant restaurant with exclusive physical attributes, extensive amenities, and a high degree of hospitality, service, and attention to detail.

ATELIER Playa Mujeres’ María Dolores by Edgar Núñez is sophisticated cuisine that makes an impact. An experience whose mixture of flavors and stories from every corner of Mexico provides a delight to the spirit.

About:

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and disruptive Mexican hotel chain that was born in 2015, with Mexican art as a differentiating value and the common thread of its concepts, which include strategy, passion, and commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles offers in its four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET, the concept of Barefoot Luxury®, with high standards of service in its properties, currently located in the Hotel Zone and Playa Mujeres, both in Cancún, Quintana Roo and with future openings planned in the most important beach and business destinations in Mexico.