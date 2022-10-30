New Book Teaches High Achievers how to Understand Their Inner Voice
If you wouldn’t say it to a friend or loved one, why is it okay to say it to yourself?
My mission is to empower as many women as possible by teaching them how to change their inner gremlin to inner cheerleader.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jessica Metcalfe wants high-achieving women to consider how they speak to themselves. From the words chosen, to the tone, volume and pitch of their inner voice, all of it contributes to the state of one’s emotional, mental, spiritual and physical well-being.
— Dr. Jessica Metcalfe
“I’m not good enough,” “I’m not worth it,” “What is wrong with me?” were all phrases Dr. Jessica heard on repeat in her own head, and which she often used as motivators. But eventually, the inner voice that loved to belittle and shout insults was too much, and she broke.
Through her own journey of trying to understand and engage her own inner voice, there arose a perplexing and troubling realization: many high-achieving women, not just herself, experience a negative and sometimes abusive inner voice. Asking the simple but deeply important question of why, led to Speak Kindly, You’re Listening, a profound and powerful book published by Muse Literary that breaks down this issue affecting myriads of women into four key components: impostor syndrome, perfectionism, burnout and that dark inner voice.
This groundbreaking book seeks to help women reframe their inner voice and claim the confidence that eludes them by making clear that the voice-brain connection does not distinguish between speaking to someone out loud or speaking to yourself. When we tear ourselves down, our brain hears it as if a friend or a loved one is tearing us down. What sounds like a whisper, feels like a scream. The result is far too many women's inner voices working against them, keeping them stuck, underpaid, and overwhelmed with feelings of inadequacy.
Dr. Jessica needed to change her inner voice. She wrote this book to help other women do the same. A must-read for anyone wanting to explore the connection of their inner voice, confidence and true potential, Speak Kindly, You’re Listening will be released on November 17, 2022.
Dr. Jessica Metcalfe has been featured in Wealth Professional, on podcasts (Best Boss Ever, Collective Wealth, The Majestic Mutt, The Dental Success Institute, EndoVoices), and has given keynote speeches and presentations to The University of Toronto, Boston University, Key Media, Women in Wealth Management, and Princess Margaret Cancer Center.
