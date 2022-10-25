Honoring Veterans Day on the USS Hornet
Honoring Veterans Day on the USS Hornet. We will have a ceremony and guest speakers starting at 11 am.ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Please join the USS Hornet as we honor Veterans Day. We will have a ceremony and guest speakers starting at 11 am. Our featured speaker will be Leon Watkins of the Walking Ghosts of Black History. Leon will discuss his organization’s recently opened exhibit “African Americans in the Military” which is located on the 2nd deck of the USS Hornet Museum. We will culminate with a wreath toss off the fantail to honor our Veterans.
We will pay special tribute to U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Rutherford Schrader, who had been listed as MIA in WW2. The Defense POW / MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that as of September 27, 2022, they accounted for Schrader.
After the ceremony, all of our guests are welcome to view the African Americans in the Military Exhibit and Leon Watkins will be on hand to answer any questions and provide background.
Other guests will include George Retelas and Tim Hampton, volunteers for the USS Hornet. They will have a table set up next to our TBM Avenger where they will be signing copies of the movie “Eleven” (created by George Retelas) about The USS Hornet’s famous Air Group 11 from World War II and they will be joined by Dick Miralles, the last known living member of Air Group 11.
At 1 PM, Ladies First will sing a set in the Hangar Bay. From Concord High School, Ladies First is a select barbershop group comprised of singers from grades 9-12. Last time they were on the ship they really amazed the crowd!
What: Veterans Day on the USS Hornet Museum
When: November 11th, Ceremony starts at 11 AM.
Where: 707 West Hornet Ave, Alameda, CA
CVS-12
Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation preserves and honors the legacy of the USS Hornet CV-12 and its role in naval aviation, the defense of our country, the Apollo Program, and the exploration of space. The USS Hornet Museum connects the greatest generation of Americans with future generations, educating and inspiring them to meet their challenges. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the USS Hornet Museum relies on the generosity of individuals to fund our educational programs, restoration projects, create and enhance exhibits and much more. The Museum is not supported in any way by regular grants from city, county, state, or federal sources. Through field trips and live-aboard experiences, the USS Hornet Museum offers educational programs focusing on naval history, science, and space technology: https://uss-hornet.org/youth-education. A registered state and national historic landmark, the ship is open to the public on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is permanently berthed at 707 W. Hornet Ave., Pier 3 in Alameda, CA. Ample free parking is available across from the pier. The USS Hornet Museum is also a unique, unforgettable venue available for corporate events; trade shows and expos; private parties and big band dances; and TV and film productions. For more information, ticket prices and event planning, visit: www.uss-hornet.org or call (510) 599-4272.
