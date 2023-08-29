Battlestar Classic 7: Beer Festival and Cornhole Tournament
CA Draft Tech & California Cornhole Association are proud to present the 7th Annual Battlestar Classic BeerFest & Cornhole Tournament to benefit the USS Hornet.
We are honored to have the privilege of launching Cornhole Bags from the mighty USS Hornet Aircraft Carrier.”ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Battlestar Classic 7: Beer Festival and Cornhole Tournament
— Russell Moore
The USS Hornet, the CA Draft Tech and California Cornhole Association are proud to present the 7th Annual Battlestar Classic BeerFest and Cornhole Tournament to benefit the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum.
The 64 team Cornhole tournament will played on the flight deck of the mighty USS Hornet, one of the most decorated ships in the U.S. Navy. There will be multiple beer vendors serving great craft beers. There will be multiple food options and more.
For all the information and to purchase tickets, please click here: 7th Annual Battle Star Classic Tickets
What: Battlestar Classic 7
When: September 9th, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 707 West Hornet Ave, Alameda, CA
Russell Moore
USS Hornet Museum
+ 15105994272
email us here
