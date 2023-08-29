Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,338 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,592 in the last 365 days.

Battlestar Classic 7: Beer Festival and Cornhole Tournament

Battlestar Classic 7 Poster

Battlestar Classic 7 Poster

CA Draft Tech & California Cornhole Association are proud to present the 7th Annual Battlestar Classic BeerFest & Cornhole Tournament to benefit the USS Hornet.

We are honored to have the privilege of launching Cornhole Bags from the mighty USS Hornet Aircraft Carrier.”
— Russell Moore
ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Battlestar Classic 7: Beer Festival and Cornhole Tournament

The USS Hornet, the CA Draft Tech and California Cornhole Association are proud to present the 7th Annual Battlestar Classic BeerFest and Cornhole Tournament to benefit the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum.

The 64 team Cornhole tournament will played on the flight deck of the mighty USS Hornet, one of the most decorated ships in the U.S. Navy. There will be multiple beer vendors serving great craft beers. There will be multiple food options and more.

For all the information and to purchase tickets, please click here: 7th Annual Battle Star Classic Tickets

What: Battlestar Classic 7

When: September 9th, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 707 West Hornet Ave, Alameda, CA

Russell Moore
USS Hornet Museum
+ 15105994272
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Battlestar Classic 7: Beer Festival and Cornhole Tournament

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more