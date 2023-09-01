Submit Release
3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefitting the USS Hornet Museum and the Marines' Memorial Association

3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefitting the USS Hornet Museum and the Marines' Memorial Association. To be held at SIlver Creek Valley Country Club.

If you play golf this is a great way to benefit two great organizations!”
— Russell Moore
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the third Annual USS Hornet Museum and Marines’ Memorial Association & Foundation Golf Tournament, where the aim is to raise donations to help preserve the culture, history, and legacy of our golden generation and military service. The proceeds will equally benefit both organization.

The 4-player scramble golf challenge is a fantastic way to enjoy the great outdoors and a friendly game. There will also be a Silent Auction and Raffle. All in support of two great causes.

Join fellow golf enthusiasts, philanthropists, and business leaders as they converge to support the cause and have a leisurely day among the fairways and greens.

Location: Silver Creek Valley Country Club, 5460 Country Club Parkway, San Jose, CA 95138

Date: Thursday, September 14th, 2023, 11 AM PT Onward

Link to register and get more information: https://www.nsight-inc.com/nsight-event/charity-golf-event-2023/

What: 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefitting the USS Hornet Museum and the Marines’ Memorial Association

When: September 14th, starting at 11 AM.

