3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefitting the USS Hornet Museum and the Marines' Memorial Association
If you play golf this is a great way to benefit two great organizations!”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the third Annual USS Hornet Museum and Marines’ Memorial Association & Foundation Golf Tournament, where the aim is to raise donations to help preserve the culture, history, and legacy of our golden generation and military service. The proceeds will equally benefit both organization.
— Russell Moore
The 4-player scramble golf challenge is a fantastic way to enjoy the great outdoors and a friendly game. There will also be a Silent Auction and Raffle. All in support of two great causes.
Join fellow golf enthusiasts, philanthropists, and business leaders as they converge to support the cause and have a leisurely day among the fairways and greens.
Location: Silver Creek Valley Country Club, 5460 Country Club Parkway, San Jose, CA 95138
Date: Thursday, September 14th, 2023, 11 AM PT Onward
Link to register and get more information: https://www.nsight-inc.com/nsight-event/charity-golf-event-2023/
Russell Moore
USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum
+1 510-521-8448
Other