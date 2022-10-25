TR | Motul end the year with Subiefest Florida 2022

The 2004 Subaru HPI STI The TR Motul Booth for the Final Subiefest Florida event The TR Motul Powered WRX wagon

The last Subiefest was held in Florida and TR | Motul brought the best they could! featuring a real JDM race car and three cars that were TR and Motul Powered.

When TR builds products we don't just put it out there on the market and hope it goes well. We purchase the car in mind, we test on ours so you don't have to.” — Edwin Tang