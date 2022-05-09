4 Tents, 2 Tents and 2 brands

Tomioka Racing Supra in front of the Motul USA booth 2015 STI with Tomioka Racing 2014 Scion FRS with Tomioka racing turbo kit

Tomioka Racing and Motul USA team up again for the Tuner Elite 2022 Socal event. Bringing top of the line turbos and the best oil on the market.

Attending car shows and events similar to this brings back memories when we first started with 2 turbos and some small accories and now we have a full line up of turbos, parts and cars!” — Edwin Tang