Fortune Tires introduces tires for Last Mile Delivery
Beyond these sizes, we are looking at an additional range of sizes that would be part of phase 2 of this tire’s development towards the end of 2023”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prinx Chengshan Tire North America (PCTNA), which provides FORTUNE brand commercial and consumer tires in North America, has recently introduced the FORTUNE TORMENTA LMD tire designed for last-mile delivery fleets. The first size available, which is shipping now, is the 235/65R16C.
— Ken Coltrane | VP of Marketing & Product Development PCTNA
Additional sizes that will begin shipping in Q1 2023 include 185/60R15C, 195/75R16C, 225/75R16C, LT215/85R16, LT225/75R16, LT245/75R16, LT245/70R17, and LT245/75R17. “Beyond these sizes, we are looking at an additional range of sizes that would be part of phase 2 of this tire’s development towards the end of 2023,” said Ken Coltrane, V.P. of Marketing & Product Development for Prinx Chengshan Tire North America, " with nine sizes being available in the near future, it makes it very easy to build container loads of just the Fortune Tormenta LMD.
Key features of the Fortune Tormenta LMD include all-weather capability with the 3-peak mountain snowflake rating. Four central grooves for excellent water evacuation, high-depth sipes with multiple biting edges for improved driving safety in various road conditions, and strengthened sidewall construction for improved load capability and durability against curb damage.
While the Tormenta LMD was developed to cater to the last mile delivery fleet with C-type commercial tire sizes, the inclusion of popular LT sizes that are used on contractor pickups and vans makes the line even more attractive to the independent dealer who specializes in this type of business.
Fortune Tires focuses on manufacturing quality tires that drivers can have confidence in, whether they’re driving their family around town or a fully loaded tractor-trailer. The company also strives for uniformity and ensures every tire follows the same high standards of performance and craftsmanship. With its ever-improving technologies, Fortune Tires devotes itself to pushing the standards of tire solutions to make every journey matter.
