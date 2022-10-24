RECORD ATTENDANCE FOR THE 2022 DU QUOIN STATE FAIR

ILLINOIS, October 24 - DU QUOIN, IL -The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair saw a spike in attendance with 171,102 people attending the 100th Anniversary of the Fair, up 13.5% from 2021 attendance numbers (150,186). This is the third Fair in a row that has seen a steady increase in attendance numbers, and the highest attended Du Quoin State Fair since the state began using industry standard attendance tracking.

The 2022 grandstand generated over $322,000 in revenue. The seven concert performances drew in over 11,500 people, with country artist Cole Swindell leading the way with over 3,500 tickets sold, making it the fourth largest attended show in Fair history since 2012. These numbers are especially notable as country artist Randy Houser had a last-minute cancelation, forcing the grandstand to go dark for the first time in years.

"The hard work of the Du Quoin State Fair staff and volunteers resulted in a hugely successful and enjoyable fair season for thousands in Southern Illinois and beyond," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This year, we honored a century of tradition here in Du Quoin. And as we look ahead to the 101st year of the Fair, I know there are many more celebrations to come."

"These attendance numbers reflect more than how many people passed through the gates. They're also about the spirit and pride of fairgoers coming together to celebrate our state," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "In its 100th year, the Du Quoin State Fair showcased unique and diverse businesses, exhibits, food and entertainment—building on the rich legacy the fair has cultivated for a century. Thank you to all those who put in the work to make the Du Quoin State Fair successful. Its history of growth and connecting communities has made it an event that residents will look forward to for another 100 years."

"To be able to celebrate a century on these fairgrounds with so many in southern Illinois was special," said Jerry Costello II, Director of the IL Department of Agriculture. "From the grandstand, to the amazing free shows, to showcasing our harness racing roots, the 100th Anniversary of the Du Quoin State Fair represented the past, the present and future. I hope fairgoers were able to create memories that will last for the next 100 years."

"Our goal once we started planning for 2022 was to amplify the updates we have made and continue to make to these historic grounds," said Josh Gross, Du Quoin State Fair Manager. "We brought back to life the neon signage around the grounds and restored the masonry work on the grandstand and front gates. We also replaced old glass blocks and continue to work on repainting the grandstand ceiling. Updates will continue around the grounds, something fairgoers will notice when they return in 2023."

The 2023 Du Quoin State Fair will run August 25 - September 4.