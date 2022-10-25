Montgomery County Council Votes to Approve Thrive Montgomery 2050

MARYLAND, October 25 - ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 25, 2022—The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously today on a resolution to approve Thrive Montgomery 2050.

“Thrive is a compelling vision for Montgomery County’s future and lays a framework to preserve things that make our community great, while meeting the unique needs of our growing County,” Council President Gabe Albornoz said. “We’re grateful to everyone who engaged with us and shared valuable insights that helped inform our decision-making. Throughout this process, the Council has made time to incorporate voices from communities across the County and gather diverse perspectives and input.”

For 18 months, Councilmembers have been working with staff and listening to suggestions from residents across Montgomery County to develop a general plan for the County’s future. The Council’s revised version of the Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee Draft of Thrive Montgomery 2050 contains the text and supporting maps for a comprehensive amendment to Montgomery County’s current General Plan (On Wedges and Corridors).

“Thrive affirms and deepens the vision that our County Council has embraced over the past decade of master plans and policy work - locating new development around transit to create walkable communities with great amenities,” said Councilmember Hans Riemer, who chairs the PHED Committee. “Thrive outlines strategies to promote affordability, social and racial equity and economic competitiveness, while reducing climate emissions. I am grateful to my Council colleagues, our staff and Planning staff, and all of the thousands of residents who participated in shaping this plan, whether they ultimately supported it or not. This plan represents a small shift in direction for our County that will nevertheless bring great benefits down the line.” The document provides a framework for Montgomery County’s future growth and encompasses broad, countywide policy recommendations for land use, zoning, housing, the economy, equity, transportation, parks and open space, the environment and historic resources. The plan defines the basic land use policies for all public and private development in Montgomery County.

"From the beginning of this process, we have worked in close partnership with community members and the County Council to think about the future of our County,” said Acting Planning Director Tanya Stern. “Thrive isn’t about reinventing the County. It’s about enhancing what’s great, reinforcing what works and rethinking what doesn’t. Using Thrive as a guide will help us realize a more equitable Montgomery County with accessible, mixed-use corridors connecting residents, employees and visitors and more housing and community amenities for all." "The Thrive 2050 document approved today lays out a high-level vision for a prosperous, more equitable and sustainable future for our County," said Councilmember Andrew Friedson, who is a member of the PHED Committee. "Over the last 18 months, we have received an unprecedented volume of feedback on the plan and made numerous substantive changes to the document as a result. Implementation of this vision will come later and will involve significant opportunities for public engagement."

"I’m committed to ensuring that we implement Thrive Montgomery 2050 in a very measured way that reflects community concerns and hopes for housing, transportation and development,” said Councilmember Will Jawando, who sits on the PHED Committee. “I view Thrive 2050 as a tool in the toolbox to help move the County forward and create a better place to live and call home for our current and future residents. The work ahead will require the Council and Planning Department to engage in an inclusive, public process to make Montgomery County better for all."