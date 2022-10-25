ASAPP OXP™ welcomes a new senior leadership member to the team
Andrew Pallant will join the ASAPP OXP Leadership Team as Vice President of Platform Development.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective November 1st, Andrew Pallant will join the ASAPP OXP Leadership Team as Vice President of Platform Development. In his new role, Andrew will work closely with Steve Sauve, Chief Product Officer, and Marty Wright, Chief Technology Officer, to continue to build the most complete omnichannel experience platform for Canadian financial institutions.
Andrew will also be directly involved in managing external integration relationships with our Strategic Partners and in managing our external development team. Andrew brings over 25 years of development experience to the ASAPP OXP team, including acting as a development team leader for credit union customer engagement software over the past 8 years.
The ASAPP OXP Leadership Team is very excited about this addition to the team and is proud to continue to invest significantly in ASAPP OXP’s roadmap, team, and strategy to deliver a customer engagement platform that lets our financial institution Client-Partners compete effectively and efficiently against direct-to-consumer Fintech solutions. “Andrew is a great addition to the ASAPP OXP team! He brings a unique and deep background of extremely relevant sector and software experience and expertise to our team,” noted JR Pierman, President and CEO. “As we complete the first phase of our Engagement feature set development, with the launch of ASAPP OXP Version 14 in December, having Andrew as part of the planning and build-out of the next phase of the Platform is awesome for our Client-Partners.”
Andrew was able to meet some Client-Partners and Strategic Partners today as he participated in the ASAPP OXP Elevate Forum, however, he looks forward to connecting with all ASAPP OXP Client-Partners and prospective partners over the next couple of months.
