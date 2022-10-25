EpicVin Achieves Record 3Q with Growth of EpicVin for Dealers Partnership Program

More than 200 US dealers are now EpicVIN Dealer partners, providing more opportunities for car buyers nationwide to find and purchase a used vehicle online.

ST. NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EpicVIN, the industry’s leading provider of vehicle history reports powered by Autoinspect.us LLC, a National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS)-approved data provider, announced today its record growth continued in the third quarter of 2022. The company’s new partnership program EpicVIN Dealers is a comprehensive digital marketing solution for dealerships of all sizes, backed by EpicVIN’s online marketplace, which has become an industry leader in connecting car buyers and sellers nationwide from a mobile or desktop device.

More than 200 dealers across the country are now EpicVIN Dealer partners, providing more opportunities for car buyers nationwide to find and purchase a used vehicle online. One of the company’s newest partners, auto dealer solutions company Wayne Reaves, has listed 50,000 vehicles on cars.epicvin.com. With each vehicle listing, EpicVIN partners like Wayne Reaves receive award-winning digital marketing and online advertising support. The user-friendly vehicle marketplace is designed to help companies of all sizes increase their footprint, improve revenues, and enhance customer service. For car buyers, all EpicVIN Cars listings are available to search, find, and access on a mobile device. Millions of car shoppers search the online inventory each month for free.

“We are not surprised at the positive response we’ve received from auto dealers across the country after the launch of EpicVIN dealers,” said Alex Black, CMO, EpicVIN. “With this momentum behind us, EpicVIN is going global – and if you haven’t joined our partner network yet, the time to do so is now! Our dealer partnership toolkit is designed specifically to help business owners grow their dealership, using the newest advancements in digital marketing and online advertising to expand their reach and better understand and identify key buyers for each vehicle listed on EpicVIN Cars.”

EpicVIN for Dealers offers the following membership benefits:

- Free membership includes super lead generation.

- Simple integration with every major DMS on the market, including instant integration with industry favorites DealerCenter, vAuto, HomeNet, and Carsforsale.

- Targeted vehicle selection for customer searches, including a special field that provides dealer vehicles that match the buyer’s search terms.

- The ability to lock the region for each dealer, providing unique sales opportunities in specific markets on https://cars.epicvin.com/

Comprehensive digital marketing tools and a powerful nationwide advertising network increase your business reach and connect you with more car buyers.

EpicVIN Dealers delivers market analysis results based on each individual dealer partner’s current stock, including identifying how long a vehicle will sit on the lot before it sells. With improved vehicle pricing information powered by supply and demand details, competitive pricing analysis, and performance data from nearby dealerships – every listing on EpicVIN cars is priced to compete in the current marketplace. EpicVIN’s advanced analytics tools help sellers identify dynamic pricing options for each vehicle for sale.



Source: epicvin.com