10-25-2022 WEDNESDAY POWERBALL SITS AT $700 MILLION  

Charleston, W.Va. – Due to continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, Monday’s jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $700 million, the 5th largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history and the 8th largest jackpot in US Lottery history. The cash value is slated at $335.7 million.

The $700 million is the largest Powerball jackpot of 2022, and the first time the jackpot has reached that mark in more than a year.

The drawing will be the 36th in the current jackpot run. In Saturday’s drawing, players won more than $13.7 million in lower-tier cash prizes.

Tickets for Monday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Wednesday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.