Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,876 in the last 365 days.

10-25-2022 WEDNESDAY POWERBALL SITS AT $700 MILLION  

Charleston, W.Va. – Due to continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, Monday’s jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $700 million, the 5th largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history and the 8th largest jackpot in US Lottery history. The cash value is slated at $335.7 million.

The $700 million is the largest Powerball jackpot of 2022, and the first time the jackpot has reached that mark in more than a year.

The drawing will be the 36th in the current jackpot run. In Saturday’s drawing, players won more than $13.7 million in lower-tier cash prizes.

Tickets for Monday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Wednesday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.

You just read:

10-25-2022 WEDNESDAY POWERBALL SITS AT $700 MILLION  

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.