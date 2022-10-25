Los Angeles County Superior Court Commissioner Gabriella D. Shapiro oversees a team that manages dependency cases that fall under the Indian Child Welfare Act at the Edmund D. Edelman Children’s Court.
You just read:
Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Gabriella D. Shapiro
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.