Prinx Chengshan Tire North America Adds to Sales Team
Pete, Jerry, Javier, and our other Prinx teammates will play a crucial role in continuing to introduce our Fortune Brand PLT, STR, and TBR Products and Programs.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Prinx Chengshan Tire North America (Prinx) continues to grow in the USA, we are excited to announce the addition of three people to our sales team.
— Samuel Felberbaum, President of Prinx Chengshan Tire North America
Effective August 29th, Pete Salvan has joined as Vice President of Sales. Pete brings sixteen years of industry experience to Prinx, having previously held sales positions with TBC Brands, Toyo Tires U.S.A. Corp., Double Coin, and Michelin North America. Pete earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hartwick College and a Master of Science Degree from Bridgewater State University.
Effective October 3rd, Jerry Granito has joined Prinx as Director of Corporate Accounts. Jerry joins Prinx after working for six plus years at Toyo Tires U.S.A. Corp. Jerry earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Maryland.
Effective October 3rd, Javier Valdez has joined Prinx as Regional Sales Manager for the Western Region. Javier has more than 14 years of industry experience with Carlisle, Horizon Tire, TBC, and Trelleborg. Javier earned an Associate Degree from NEC College, Commerce California.
“Under Pete’s leadership, Jerry, Javier and our other Prinx teammates will play a crucial role in continuing to introduce our Fortune Brand PLT, STR, and TBR Products and Programs to distributors and dealers across the USA and Canada,” said Samuel Felberbaum, President of Prinx Chengshan Tire North America. “We are all looking forward to reconnecting and meeting with friends across the industry at the upcoming SEMA show.”
About Prinx Chengshan Tire North America:
Prinx Chengshan Tire North America is a part of Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co., Ltd, which focuses on designing, manufacturing, and distributing commercial and consumer tires and is one of the most influential tire enterprises in the world. As a global tire enterprise, Prinx Chengshan continuously innovates new technologies, relying on research and development strength to promote the advancement and optimization of its products.
About Fortune Tires:
The Fortune Tires brand is imported and sold exclusively in North America by Prinx Chengshan Tire North America, Inc. Learn more at www.fortunetireusa.com.
Ken Coltrane
Prinx Chengshan Tire North America, Inc
