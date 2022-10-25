Amberdata Acquires Crypto Options Analytics Company Genesis Volatility

Amberdata's acquisition of Genesis Volatility will enhance Amberdata's market leading digital asset data solutions with best-in-class options and derivatives data and analytics

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amberdata, the leading provider of digital asset data, today announced its acquisition of Genesis Volatility (GVol), a provider of institutional-grade crypto options data analytics and research. The acquisition enhances Amberdata's digital asset data solutions with best-in-class options and derivatives data, analytics, and research, as well as accelerating strategic product initiatives.

Founded in January 2020, GVol is a pioneering crypto options analytics platform provider servicing leading financial institutions and top options exchanges, including Deribit, LedgerX, bit.com and Delta Exchange. Utilizing deep expertise in options trading and data science, GVol provides crypto options traders with comprehensive real-time and historical data from leading CeFi and DeFi options markets, together with a robust set of analytics and tools, allowing them to identify opportunities, manage risk, and build better strategies.

In addition to enhancing Amberdata's crypto options data, the acquisition will accelerate two key product initiatives. GVol's DeFi options data and analytics will accelerate Amberdata's plans to provide the most comprehensive lens into DeFi for its institutional customers, which includes the likes of Citi, Fidelity and Nasdaq, by adding support for DeFi options protocols like Frikton, Ribbon and Lyra. Amberdata's unique approach to data and insights provides four lenses into DeFi protocols: wallet, asset, pool, and protocol level. These proprietary lenses allow institutional investors to effectively identify trends and asset movement, backtest trading strategies, and account for and manage their portfolio P&Ls. Additionally, GVol's options analytics GUI will be enhanced with Amberdata's fundamental (on-chain), DeFi and market data to build out comprehensive institutional-grade digital asset market intelligence and risk analytics applications.

"Genesis Volatility's extensive experience and deep expertise in crypto options has allowed them to develop best-in-class, institutional-grade data and analytics tools," said Shawn Douglass, CEO, Amberdata. "There are tremendous synergies in our approaches and institutional focus, and we're thrilled to have Genesis Volatility joining Amberdata to accelerate strategic product and research initiatives, extending our market leadership in digital asset data and insights."

"We're excited to join the Amberdata team as they are the clear leader in digital asset data and infrastructure for institutional finance," said Greg Magadini, CEO, Genesis Volatility. "Combining our platforms will allow us to provide unparalleled, comprehensive digital asset datasets, analytics applications, and research to accelerate institutional adoption of digital assets."

Galaxy Digital Partners LLC is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Genesis Volatility.

