Onyx Launches Accredited Partner Program
Onyx launches Partner Program to promote health applications and provide them with tools to accelerate access to data for consumers. OtisHealth is first Partner
Onyx Accredited Partnership accelerates our ability to connect to hundreds of health plans, enabling OtisHealth members to consolidate their records, gaining powerful insights on their health journey”ELKRIDGE, MD, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyx has launched an Accredited Partner Program to help raise the visibility of Consumer Health Applications that provide valuable capabilities to Health Consumers. As member of the Program applications and services will be promoted to the growing portfolio of Onyx Clients. In addition, as a member of the program these partners have access to custom integrations with Onyx's MoveMyHealthData application that is connected to 300 health plans. This integration enables applications to retrieve data from connected health plans to incorporate into their platform.
— OtisHealth Founder and CEO, Marc Mar-Yohana
Members of the Accredited Partner Program can utilize MoveMyHealthData to accelerate their connection to health plans across the country. The secure APIs enable a tight integration that enables Health Plan members to retrieve full patient records, or incremental updates, in few simple steps and transfer them to their application.
OtisHealth, an innovative personal health management platform, is the launch partner for the Accredited Partner Program. OtisHealth Founder and CEO, Marc Mar-Yohana, said "Becoming an Onyx Accredited Partner has accelerated our ability to connect to hundreds of health plans, enabling OtisHealth members to consolidate their records and gain powerful insights from their health journey."
Onyx is committed to promoting Interoperability and Patient Access. The Accredited Partner Program is our way to highlight the great work being done in the Consumer Health Application market and give these apps greater visibility both amongst Providers and Health Plans but also with consumers. Expanding the MoveMyHealthData platform to support consumer applications will only serve to accelerate interoperability using the patient access API mandated by CMS and ONC regulations.
Michael Corbin
NewWave
michael.corbin@newwave.io