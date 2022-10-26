Urban Value Corner Store Opens Two New Locations in Frisco and Lewisville
Urban Value is changing the way high-density apartment communities think about convenienceDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Value Corner Store is expanding to include two new locations at Frisco Square, Frisco, TX, and at Hebron 121 Station, Lewisville, TX. These new corner stores will offer traditional convenience store items as well as healthier alternatives, pet food, and ready-to-go meals. The goal of this expansion is to provide residents with a convenient location within high-density apartment complexes.
Founder and CEO Steve McKinley said, "The Frisco Square and Hebron 121 Station locations add to Urban Value Corner Store's growth strategy within the multi-unit family communities. Our full-service amenity continues to create outstanding value for developers who want to improve the residents' living experience. We are looking forward to serving the residents of these communities."
Urban Value Corner Stores are a great option for apartment complex owners looking to provide their residents with convenient access to essential goods and services. These stores offer a wide variety of items, including groceries, household items, and personal care products, all at competitive prices. In addition, Urban Value Corner Stores' hours of operation are focused around the residents' shopping requirements. Urban Value Corner Store has shown their full-service amenity improves the living experiences of the residents within the communities they are located. This commitment to their customers is evident in the high level of customer service and product selection that these stores provide.
Urban Value Corner Store is a unique retail business that is quickly becoming a staple in the lives of many urban residents. The company was founded with the goal of changing the way urban residents shop. The store brings convenience and quality as close to the doorstep as possible for the residents of Frisco Square and Hebron 121 Station. The stores offer a quiet and clean place to shop for various food and beverages, including beer, wine, sodas, freshly brewed coffee, pastries, snacks, and healthy meals. The store also offers essential household items, OTC medications, pet snacks, toys, and local Texas-made products. By offering a convenient and affordable shopping option for urban residents, Urban Value Corner Store is positively impacting the community and increasing the quality of life for residents.
Urban Value is a member of the Houston and Dallas Apartment Associations and the Texas Apartment Association.
For inquiries about placing an Urban Value Corner Store in your community, email info@urbanvaluestore.com or visit urbanvaluestore.com.
