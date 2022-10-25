Submit Release
State Contract: Microsoft Large Account Reseller

The OMB State Procurement Office announces a new State Contractor for the Microsoft Large Account Reseller/Channel Partner Contract - #089-01. The new Partner selected in a competitive procurement process was Softchoice.   

This contract is a cooperative contract that provides an authorized Microsoft Channel Partner to support and provide state agencies and institutions, political subs, K-12 and Higher Education with Microsoft license management services, and other additional items or services available under all current State’s Microsoft Programs(e.g., State and Local Microsoft Select Plus and Enterprise Agreements, Academic Select Plus, and Campus and School Agreements).

Other objective/goal(s) of this term Contract are to ensure the STATE receives:

  • Properly licensed Microsoft software.
  • Price savings by statewide consolidated purchasing of Microsoft software.
  • Streamline and expedite the software purchasing process.
  • Manage Microsoft software licenses purchased by the state and local government.
  • A high level of customer service to entities participating in state Microsoft programs.

To obtain quotes, pricing, or contact Softchoice, use this link: Softchoice webpage for the State of North Dakota.

See OMB’s website, State Contract #089-01, document titled “Contract Information” for further information.

Questions? Contact Angie Scherbenske, 701.328.2779

