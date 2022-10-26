CONK! News Revamps Its Podcast Lineup
The conservative news service now produces four original podcasts every week.
My show is about how the world comes at me. I'm an overtaxed tax payer and an uncompensated tax collector.”WASHINGTON, DC, US, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONK! News, the web's premiere conservative/libertarian news aggregator at conk.news, is pleased to announce the revamping of its lineup of conservative podcasts. Since exiting from BlogTalkRadio last month, the news service has now restructured its podcast schedule and is producing four original podcasts each week.
— "fulfillment journalist" Hank Rearden, host of "The Rearden Report"
On Mondays and Thursdays CONK! News offers "In The Dark with Jim Peters", hosted by CONK! News' editor-in-chief. The show is an amalgam of political commentary and paranormal news, usually with one or more featured guests per program. Wednesday brings "The Rearden Report", hosted by reporter-at-large and "fulfillment journalist" Hank Rearden, accompanied by his sidekick and engineer Tim Conaway. And on Fridays it's CONK!'s long-standing flagship program "CONK! News Weekend", a raucous panel discussion that's "not your father's Sunday morning show".
CONK!'s Editor-in-Chief Jim Peters said, "This production schedule seems to be working for us right now. Hank Rearden's angry and amusing rants on our previous shows were so well received that they pretty much begged for their own program. When Hank is on, there is no better political pundit in the entire conservative universe. In each show Hank pretty much comes up with at least one brilliant idea, and the listeners love it."
Hank Rearden said, "My show is about how the world comes at me. I'm an overtaxed tax payer and an uncompensated tax collector. And that's how we look at life on The Rearden Report."
"CONK! News Weekend" has been in production since the news service opened in March 2021, and this weekend marks the 82nd weekly episode. "We bill the Weekend program as an 'alternative Sunday show'", Peters said. "I think everyone would agree that it's way, way more irreverent than, say. 'Face the Nation'." The show is hosted by Peters and the panel usually consists of CONK! News Contributors Tim Conaway and Don Zorro, plus one or more guests. Regular guests have included Jennifer Kabbany, editor of TheCollegeFix.oom, and David Strom, editor of HotAir.com.
