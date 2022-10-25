Win Free Sandwiches For A Year, and Free Soda & Chips with Purchase. Erbert & Gerbert’s Celebrates National Sandwich Day
Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shop is going BIG with offers throughout the entire week and on National Sandwich Day, with contests and free items!
This will be the biggest National Sandwich Day Promotion any Sandwich Brand has ever done. Erbert & Gerbert's will be celebrating all week!”WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instead of celebrating National Sandwich Day in just one day, Erbert & Gerbert's is going BIG with offers throughout the entire week, giving 5 lucky winners free sandwiches for a year. From 10/31/22-11/6/22, all app purchases over $10 will count as an entry to win, with no limit on entries. Don’t have the app? No worries, guests who download the app will also receive an entry to win. Five guests will be chosen at random and announced via Erbert & Gerbert’s Instagram @erbertandgerberts.
But they aren’t stopping there. Visit your local Erbert & Gerbert’s on November 3rd to get a free fountain soda & chips with your sandwich purchase. Download the app at https://engagement.punchh.com/b/erbertandgerberts to become a rewards member and try your luck at free sandwiches for a year.
Conveniently order online or via mobile app for take-out, in-store, or delivery. Choose from a full array of bold E&G’s flavors this National Sandwich Day. Check out all of Erbert & Gerbert’s sandwiches, soups & full menu at https://www.erbertandgerberts.com.
Erbert & Gerbert’s, the Midwest-based sandwich shop known for its Bold Between the Breads® sandwiches and soups that have made millions of people happy for the past 34 years, is celebrating National Sandwich Day on November 3rd a little differently this year.
About Erbert & Gerbert’s
Family-founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop delivers Bold Between the Breads® taste that results in millions of happy customers. Grown to nearly 100 locations in 16 states across the Midwest and a rapidly expanding footprint, our business model has successfully built corporate and franchise stores with a focus on urban and non-traditional sites while always putting a high value on passion, people, and play. If you are always pushing to go from good to great and like to work hard so you can play hard, join our franchise family and visit www.erbertandgerberts.com
