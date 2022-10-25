Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,909 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Statement on the Retirement of Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce President Larry McHugh

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

10/25/2022

Governor Lamont Statement on the Retirement of Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce President Larry McHugh

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding the announcement that Larry McHugh, president of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce, plans to retire in December following 39 years of leadership with the organization:

“Larry McHugh is incredibly passionate about creating an environment that helps businesses succeed and enables the working people of Connecticut to obtain good-paying jobs to support their families. His leadership extends beyond Middlesex County, having spent several decades strengthening our higher education system through roles with both the Connecticut State University System and UConn. He is one of the most ardent proponents for the 14 communities represented by the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce, and he leaves a legacy that few can ever match. His retirement is well earned, and I wish him and his family the best as they enter this next chapter of their lives.”

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Statement on the Retirement of Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce President Larry McHugh

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.