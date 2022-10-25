Press Releases

Governor Lamont Statement on the Retirement of Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce President Larry McHugh

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding the announcement that Larry McHugh, president of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce, plans to retire in December following 39 years of leadership with the organization:

“Larry McHugh is incredibly passionate about creating an environment that helps businesses succeed and enables the working people of Connecticut to obtain good-paying jobs to support their families. His leadership extends beyond Middlesex County, having spent several decades strengthening our higher education system through roles with both the Connecticut State University System and UConn. He is one of the most ardent proponents for the 14 communities represented by the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce, and he leaves a legacy that few can ever match. His retirement is well earned, and I wish him and his family the best as they enter this next chapter of their lives.”