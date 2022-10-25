The Lovely Law Firm Provides Halloween Safety Tips for a Safe Myrtle Beach Trick-or-Treat
Halloween is fast approaching and The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers wants to ensure families are up to date on current Halloween safety tips in Myrtle beach!
We want to do our best to keep the Myrtle Beach community safe. Our safety tips can help bring awareness to potential dangers while trick-or-treating and hopefully prevent injuries and tragedies.”MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children and families look forward to Halloween every year. Families in Myrtle Beach and the rest of South Carolina can ensure the safety of their children through careful planning and educating their children. The following Myrtle Beach Halloween safety tips will help parents ensure that their children have a safe and enjoyable holiday.
1 - Safely Enjoy Adult Halloween Activities
It’s important to ensure you have a designated driver if you plan on drinking alcohol at a Halloween party with your friends or family members. Halloween is a day when many pedestrians are out on the roads and drunk or drugged drivers who strike children or adults risk being charged with DUI, along with being responsible for the victim’s medical bills and potentially punitive damages if anyone is injured. To avoid driving home impaired, always have a backup plan.
In case you have no designated driver, consider using a ride-share app or a taxi. Whenever you are unsure how you will get home, ask a trusted friend if it would be okay to call them if they are not going out, and you have no way to get home.
3 - Have A Plan In Place For Emergencies
In the event that things go wrong, you should have a plan of action in place. You should call 911 immediately and remain at the scene if anyone in your trick-or-treating group is injured or involved in an accident. Seek medical attention as soon as possible, and do not contact the at-fault driver’s insurance company without consulting a Myrtle Beach personal injury lawyer first. In the event of a DUI arrest, you should avoid making incriminating statements and seek legal representation as soon as possible. While the DUI may have been a one-time misjudgment, DUI conviction consequences are far-reaching and can be extensive. An experienced and dedicated Myrtle Beach DUI lawyer can help mitigate some of the detrimental impacts DUI charges may have.
4 - Trunk Or Treats Are All Inclusive
Some parents are not familiar with their neighbors or live in an area where the homes are very distant from one another. In the case of unfamiliar neighbors or when there is a considerable distance between homes, parents may be hesitant to allow their children to wander from house to house. It may be a good idea to take the children to a trunk or treat celebration. It is customary for these events to take place in church parking lots or school parking lots. Several people park their trucks, SUVs, or cars and decorate their trunks so that children can collect candy from each vehicle. In the presence of parental supervision, children can be protected much more effectively from strangers. It can also be beneficial to go to a trunk or treat event in a parking lot in order to minimize the risk of vehicles passing by that may not be paying attention to their surroundings.
5 - Bright Costumes & Clothing Are More Noticeable At Night
Halloween trick-or-treating usually begins at dusk. Dusk, however, is one of the most dangerous times for pedestrians because motorists have a harder time seeing them. Consider providing your children with bright-colored costumes, as well as wearing bright-colored clothing yourself. If your child’s costume is dark, consider adding reflective tape in order to enhance visibility.
6 - Safety In Groups
Trick or treating should never be done without parental supervision. Do not allow your children to run from house to house while you park at the end of the block and wait. You should accompany them and ensure they walk along the sides of the road instead of in the middle of the road itself. Keep your children from running from one side of the road to the other. Rather, walk up one side of the block, cross at intersections, then walk down the other side of the block to your parked vehicle. Your children will be less likely to be struck by motorists when crossing the street if you take this precaution. Furthermore, staying with your children can minimize the possibility that they will come into contact with strangers who may not have good intentions.
8 - Create A Separation Plan
The experience of losing track of your child in crowded, public places can be heartbreaking for parents. Making plans for what you will do if you become separated will reduce your anxiety and that of your children. If your children do not know where you are, instruct them to stand outside a specific house and call you if they cannot locate you.
10 - Make Sure Your Walkway & Property Safe
It is important to make sure that your property is safe for visitors who will come to your property if you are handing out candy on Halloween. Ensure that your walkways are well-lit, and make sure your porch is free of tripping hazards. Masks can lead to poor coordination in kids. Setting up a table and chair in your yard will make it easier for children to receive candy without having to climb stairs or navigate walkways. To prevent incidents between pets and trick-or-treaters, make sure to keep pets inside the home.
It is important to take steps to keep visitors safe on your property. This can help you avoid potential liability. Lastly, choosing not to participate is fine. Keep your porch light off and your blinds or curtains closed if you do not want children coming to your door.
About The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers
The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers have been representing clients in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas with personal injury cases. The firm is fully committed to supporting each client as if they were assisting a family member. If you have been injured in a car accident and suffered a personal injury, contact personal injury lawyers in South Carolina at The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers. Justin M. Lovely and Amy S. Lawrence are experienced personal injury lawyers who can help.
