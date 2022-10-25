Atkore Expanding Operations in Allendale County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Atkore, a leading global provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced plans to expand operations in Allendale County. The company’s $7.7 million investment will add 16 new jobs over the next five years.

With a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore delivers a portfolio of integrated electrical product solutions that deploy, isolate and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from source to outlet. Significant product categories include metal electrical conduit and fittings; plastic pipe and conduit; electrical cable and flexible conduit; and international cable management systems, which are critical components of the electrical infrastructure for a broad array of construction projects and end-markets.

Located at 147 Airport Loop in Allendale, Atkore’s expansion includes the addition of three high-density polythene pipe extrusion lines used to produce high-density polyethylene (HDPE) conduit, primarily serving the telecommunications, utility, infrastructure and datacom markets. The products will support increased broadband access in rural areas and the expansion of 5G networks.

The expansion is expected to be complete by the end of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Atkore team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Allendale County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“We’re proud of the investment to expand our recently acquired facility in Allendale. The addition of HDPE manufacturing lines will help support our company’s growth, better serve our customers and enable new opportunities for those who want to join the Atkore team.”

-Atkore President John Pregenzer

“Atkore’s expansion in Allendale County is a testament that our ready workforce and business-friendly environment allow businesses to succeed, particularly in our state’s rural counties. Congratulations to Atkore on their $7.7 million investment and the 16 new jobs that they will create.”

-Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s expansion announcement by Atkore showcases South Carolina’s commitment to our state’s existing companies and our rural communities. We are proud of the success Atkore has found in Allendale County, and we look forward to the significant impact the company will continue to make in South Carolina and around the world for years to come.”

-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Allendale County appreciates Atkore’s investment in our people and our community. We are delighted that they are growing their operations here, and we look forward to working with them to foster success in the years to come.”

-Allendale County Council Chairman Rick Gooding

“Atkore is an important part of our industrial community. Every job created provides an opportunity for someone in our region, and we will continue to encourage and support the company as their manufacturing expands at their facility.”

-SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls

FIVE FAST FACTS