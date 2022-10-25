Zuul IoT Named Innovator of the Year and People’s Choice Award Winner
The sixth annual awards program recognizes the best of Maryland’s cybersecurity industryCOLUMBIA, MARYLAND, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuul IoT today announced the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc. (CAMI), Maryland’s only nonprofit organization dedicated to bolstering the growth of the state’s cybersecurity industry, named Zuul IoT “Innovator of the Year” as well as the “People’s Choice” award winner in this year’s 2022 Cybersecurity Awards. These competitive awards recognize leading-edge cybersecurity products and services, along with change-makers and innovators, that contribute to our nation’s cybersecurity ecosystem.
Zuul IoT’s award-winning OT cybersecurity solution reduces risks associated with the explosion of IIoT/IoT devices deployed in today’s most critical infrastructure. Zuul IoT’s innovative approach protects OT assets by identifying and cataloging IIoT/IoT devices, assigning digital identities to these devices (enabling zero trust capabilities), enforcing known good IioT/IoT device behavior, and managing communication between devices as well as across network boundaries in a single, integrated solution.
“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a leading player in the Maryland cybersecurity community,” said John Parmley, CEO. “Behind this recognition is our team’s determination to provide our customers with outstanding protection against OT cybersecurity threats. As security threats evolve, we pride ourselves on the ability to pivot and be on the forefront of innovation.”
In total, 50 nominations were considered across 7 categories for the 2022 Cybersecurity Awards. Entries were evaluated by 9 independent judges who play significant roles in the cybersecurity and technology industry.
“We are pleased to name Zuul IoT as a winner in the 2022 Cybersecurity Awards,” said Chris Sachse, Board Chairman of CAMI and CEO of Think|Stack. “The winners comprise an elite group of cybersecurity leaders and have contributed immensely to our vital cybersecurity industry, which is more important than ever.”
To learn more about Zuul IoT, please visit: www.zuuliot.com
About Zuul IoT
Zuul IoT protects operational technology (OT) assets against cyber-attacks in critical market segments including transit and transportation, building automation, industrial control environments, and enterprises deploying IIoT/IoT to maximize the benefits of digital transformation. Zuul IoT’s approach to securing OT assets at scale minimizes the cyber risks associated with digital transformation and the proliferation of connected OT/IoT devices. Centralized and contextual security orchestration offered by the Zuul Security Engine™ maximizes security investment, reduces human error, and strengthens OT security. For more information, please visit: https://zuuliot.com
About CAMI
The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI) is a statewide, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization established in 2015. CAMI is Maryland's only organization solely dedicated to the growth of Maryland's cybersecurity industry. The organization strives to help members form connections with each other, industry resources, and potential private and public sector buyers. Additionally, CAMI provides free cybersecurity incident response advice to Maryland businesses with its Cyber SWAT Team, composed of select organization members.
Media Contacts
John Parmley - CEO
For Zuul Inc.
john@zuuliot.com
Tasha Cornish
For CAMI
tasha@mdcyber.com
John Parmley
Zuul IOT
+1 (443) 259-9780
john@zuuliot.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn