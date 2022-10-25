CORE Gaming Says, "Game On This Halloween" With Two Special Edition Backpacks Bursting with Ghostly Appeal
Limited Run Backpacks Sure to Scare Up Plenty of Attention
The right carrying solution goes a long way toward calming gamer’s fears of unexpected drops, bumps, or missing gear.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Gaming is pleased to lead with two special edition backpacks sure to scare up plenty of attention this Halloween. Produced in limited quantities, both the CORE Gaming Backpack with White Trim and Alienware’s Area-51m Elite feature otherworldly color palettes. Each represents a timely fashion statement for gamers who want to stand out at Halloween getaways with unique, once-in-a-lifetime products.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Core Gaming
“The right carrying solution goes a long way toward calming gamer’s fears of unexpected drops, bumps, or missing gear,” says Paul June, VP of CORE Gaming. “CORE Gaming vets tech from around the world for quality, performance, and style. Gamers know when they buy from us, they can do so with confidence.”
Swapping traditional red highlights and piping for white, the special edition CORE Gaming Backpack with White Trim sports an edgy, otherworldly look. A TWICE VIP Award winner, the CORE Gaming Back is roomy, rugged, and stylish. It offers three large storage sections to hold gaming laptops up to 18 inches and gaming consoles like the Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Interior sections are pre-wired for quick connection to a mobile power bank, so gamers can charge their gear inside. There’s also an external USB 3.0 Quick-Charge compatible port for connecting practically any USB device.
Four, zippered side accessory pockets are perfect for stowing cables, a phone, a gaming mouse, water bottles, or even personal items. Other highlights include a ballistic nylon exterior, a trolley strap for stacking on rolling luggage, and a checkpoint-friendly laptop compartment.
Alienware’s Area-51m Elite special edition backpack by Mobile Edge packs a ghostly appeal. The backpack’s exterior is white/gray with a reflective Alien head logo, while the interior is silver.
At 14-inches wide by 21-inches tall and 9-inches deep, the backpack comes with a spacious 40-liter storage capacity. It offers three compartments, six exterior pockets, and seven interior pockets to store and organize a wide range of gaming gear. The backpack also features full-size keyboard storage and a padded laptop section with custom perforated foam for protection.
There’s a convenient gadget pocket built into the top of the backpack for sunglasses, a wallet, and other quick-access items. Nylon side pockets easily store water bottles and umbrellas, while a bottom, zippered pocket stores t-shirts, socks, and “dash-and-go” items.
Alienware fans can also show their love for the brand with hats, hoodies, t-shirts, and jackets. All Alienware apparel features the iconic Alienware name and/or logo so gamers can step out in style.
CORE Gaming also features an impressive collection of Alienware messenger bags, backpacks, cases, and protective sleeves.
In recognition of its partnerships with leading manufacturers of gaming tech around the world, for a limited time, shoppers can use promo code GAMEON at checkout from the CORE Gaming online store to receive 20% off Core Gaming, Mobile Edge, Naztech, HyperGear, and Alienware Brands, with free shipping on orders over $75. Some exclusions apply.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
