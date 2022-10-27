SeamlessMD Named 2022 Company of the Year by CAN Health Network
Recognized for achieving outstanding results in delivering innovative digital care
We’re immensely grateful for the support CAN Health provided which helped SeamlessMD become the first and only solution of its type to have turn-key integrations with Epic, Cerner, and MEDITECH.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SeamlessMD, a leading Digital Care Journey platform for hospitals and health systems today announced that The Coordinated Accessible National (CAN) Health Network recognized SeamlessMD as the 2022 Company of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes the CAN Health Network company that has achieved outstanding results throughout the project lifecycle and beyond. Additionally, the selected company demonstrates that the CAN Health Network model succeeds in breaking down barriers and helping Canadian companies scale.
— Dr. Joshua Liu, CEO and Co-founder, SeamlessMD
“As a true CAN Health Network success story, SeamlessMD demonstrates that when we work together to support our homegrown innovators, Canada shines bright and proves that we have what it takes to lead the global health-care space,” said Dr. Dante Morra, Chair, CAN Health Network and Chief of Staff, Trillium Health Partners. “As one of the inaugural companies to join the Network, SeamlessMD first partnered with Trillium Health Partners to support patients through surgery during the pandemic. Since this project concluded, SeamlessMD continues to improve health care achieving major success across the Network, Canada, and North America.”
Through the support of the CAN Health Network, SeamlessMD has experienced rapid adoption of our digital patient engagement and remote monitoring solution across North America. Our CAN Health project with Trillium helped accelerate our R&D efforts to support multiple languages, which now supports multicultural communities across Canada; and our partnerships with Grand River Hospital and SE Health were also ignited by the network.
“We’re honored to be recognized by the CAN Health Network with this prestigious award,” said Dr. Joshua Liu, CEO and Co-founder, SeamlessMD. “We’re immensely grateful for the support CAN Health has provided which boosted visibility and helped SeamlessMD become the first and only solution of its type to have turn-key integrations with Epic, Cerner, and MEDITECH. The CAN Health Network is leveling the playing field for Canadian companies, breaking down procurement barriers, and opening up a coordinated market to help Canadian businesses grow.”
SeamlessMD has been recognized by AVIA Connect as a Top 5 Condition Specific Remote Monitoring Platform and has received multiple accolades for being one of the Best Workplaces in Canada.
About The CAN Health Network
The CAN Health Network is a Canada-first approach to technology adoption. It helps break down barriers to scaling in the health-care system and provides an environment for companies to scale to their full potential. Currently operating in Ontario, Western and Atlantic Canada, the CAN Health Network was recently awarded $30 million by the Government of Canada as part of Budget 2022 to expand into Quebec, the Territories and with Indigenous Communities. To learn more about the CAN Health Network, visit https://canhealthnetwork.ca/.
About SeamlessMD
SeamlessMD provides the leading Digital Care Journey platform for hospitals and health systems to engage, monitor and stay connected with patients across healthcare journeys. 30+ clinical studies & evaluations have shown SeamlessMD to improve the patient experience while reducing hospital length of stay, readmissions, and ED visits. Health systems such as Trillium Health Partners, SE Health, William Osler Health System, Sunnybrook, Grand River Hospital, St. Joseph’s Healthcare, Nova Scotia Health Authority, and others use SeamlessMD to elevate the patient experience, improve outcomes and lower costs. Patients access digital care plans on their smartphones, tablets or computers and are guided via reminders, education, and progress tracking. Providers receive alerts, monitor patients and access analytics to deliver better care. SeamlessMD is directly integrated with EHRs such as Epic, Cerner, MEDITECH and Allscripts. To learn more visit www.seamless.md.
