North York General Hospital Launches SeamlessMD Pilot Program to Optimize the Patient Experience
The digital app engages and monitors patients across multiple care journeys before and after hospitalization
We are excited to partner with SeamlessMD to offer an innovative tool that will empower our patients every step of the surgical journey.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North York General Hospital (NYGH) and SeamlessMD today announced an exciting partnership to pilot a leading Digital Care Journey platform that has been widely adopted across North America. Through the launch of SeamlessMD, NYGH is joining many other leading healthcare organizations in Ontario to digitally support patients undergoing surgery.
— Dr. Lloyd Smith, Chief of Surgery and Program Medical Co-Director
The deployment of SeamlessMD is part of NYGH’s 5-year Digital Health Strategy to support the delivery of its strategic priorities and transform the patient experience.
“During the global pandemic, we saw the benefits of leveraging digital technologies to deliver timely, seamless and enhanced care to patients. We are excited to partner with SeamlessMD to offer an innovative tool that will empower our patients every step of the surgical journey, and enable our teams to track their recovery at home to mitigate possible issues that could result in a visit to the emergency room,” said Dr. Lloyd Smith, Chief of Surgery and Program Medical Co-Director at North York General Hospital.
As part of a pilot program, patients who are scheduled for hip, knee and colorectal surgery at NYGH (and meet specific criteria) are invited to use the SeamlessMD tool. The pilot began earlier this year and will run to October 2022.
With SeamlessMD, patients undergoing surgery are guided from pre-surgical preparation through post-surgical recovery via personalized education, progress-tracking, and post-op symptom monitoring using their own device (e.g. smartphone, tablet, computer). After surgery while recovering at home, patients can access education and self-report data such as pain scores, symptoms, range-of-motion, and share photos of their wounds through the platform remotely.
Nurse navigators at NYGH and/or a dedicated team at Bayshore Healthcare will monitor eligible patients on dashboards, allowing for personalized care recommendations and faster intervention from the surgical care team if necessary.
“SeamlessMD has been instrumental in helping us to improve the overall patient experience,” says Linda Jussaume, Program Director of Surgical Programs at North York General Hospital. “It is a very user-friendly platform that allows us to effectively guide and remotely monitor our patients to prevent post-operative complications, while helping patients to feel safe and connected to their care team. We look forward to completing the pilot in October and evaluating the results to guide our hospital’s digital strategy going forward.”
“SeamlessMD is delighted to partner with North York General Hospital, a trailblazer in healthcare innovation,” shares Dr. Joshua Liu, CEO at SeamlessMD. “In an increasingly digital world, this collaboration showcases our dedication towards supporting healthcare organizations as they prioritize the use of technology to help deliver EHR-integrated digital care journeys for an optimized patient experience.”
About North York General Hospital
North York General Hospital is a leading academic community hospital that provides high-quality acute, ambulatory, and long-term care to approximately half a million people across seven sites. NYGH was ranked Canada’s leading community hospital by Newsweek for the fourth consecutive year and is on the Forbes’ list of Canada’s Top Employers 2022.
About SeamlessMD
SeamlessMD provides the leading Digital Care Journey platform for hospitals and health systems to engage, monitor and stay connected with patients across healthcare journeys. 30+ clinical studies & evaluations have shown SeamlessMD to improve the patient experience while reducing hospital length of stay, readmissions and ED visits. Health systems such as Trillium Health Partners, William Osler Health System, Sunnybrook, and others use SeamlessMD to elevate the patient experience, improve outcomes and lower costs. Patients access digital care plans on their smartphones, tablets or computers and are guided via reminders, education, and progress tracking. Providers receive alerts, monitor patients and access analytics to deliver better care. SeamlessMD is directly integrated with EHRs such as Epic, Cerner, Meditech and Allscripts. SeamlessMD is recognized as a Top 5 Condition Specific Platform in the 2022 AVIA Connect Top 50 Remote Monitoring Companies Report.
For media inquiries or for more information, contact North York General Hospital at: corporate.communications@nygh.on.ca.
For more information about SeamlessMD, visit: www.seamless.md
Rachel Subramaniam
SeamlessMD
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn