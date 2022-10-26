Time for New Leadership in the Newport Mesa Unified School District

Reina Shebesta in Newport Beach Shebesta's Priorities

OC Board of Education unanimously endorses Reina Shebesta. She has the experience to make change.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data is released. Newport Mesa Unified sees a significant decline in students' academics. It is time for new leadership and many agree it is time for Reina Shebesta to take the reigns in NMUSD.

Shebesta entered the NMUSD School Board race two short months ago, and the incumbent is on the ropes. Too late for some endorsements, she is picking up speed where it counts. The OCGOP had already endorsed her opponent before the filing deadline and before Shebesta entered the race. She easily secured The Lincoln Club of Orange County, California Parents United, Greater Costa Mesa Republicans, Steven Craig, President and founder of the California Patriots, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, and Assemblyman Dr. Steven Choi. The ENTIRE OC Board of Education endorses Shebesta. Education experts easily recognize a strong leader!

Stand for Health Freedom joins the list as they know Shebesta will fight for parents to make the best health decisions for their children.

Nancy Sandoval of “Nancy’s Picks” originally endorsed her opponent, but after diving deeper, she now endorses Shebesta and says, "If you want a PARENT-ADVOCATE candidate, who will listen, please vote for REINA SHEBESTA. She is an informed parent and educated School Counselor. Per her ballot statement, “Best results are seen when parents’ rights are respected and involvement is encouraged, directly promoting school accountability for campus safety, student psycho-social care, and transparent classroom practices and curricular choices.” She is running because her “efforts as a parent bore little progress” with the school board, and wants to be part of the change.”

The verdict is in folks. Reina Shebesta – She is Best for NMUSD.