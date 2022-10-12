Reina Shebesta Endorsed Again: Support from Newport Beach Community - She's the Parents' Choice

Reina Shebesta, NMUSD Area 5 Candidate

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reina Shebesta, entered the NMUSD School Board campaign two short months ago. Already she has the incumbent on the ropes. Too late for some endorsements, she is picking up speed where it counts. The OCGOP had already endorsed her opponent before the filing deadline and before Shebesta entered the race. She easily secured The Lincoln Club of Orange County, California Parents United, Greater Costa Mesa Republicans, Steven Craig, President and founder of the California Patriots, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley and Assemblyman Dr. Steven Choi.

Today, in a turn of events, Nancy Sandoval of “Nancy’s Picks” is now endorsing Shebesta and says, "If you want a PARENT-ADVOCATE candidate, who will listen, please vote for REINA SHEBESTA. She is an informed parent and educated School Counselor. Per her ballot statement, “Best results are seen when parents’ rights are respected and involvement is encouraged, directly promoting school accountability for campus safety, student psycho-social care and transparent classroom practices and curricular choices.” She is running because her “efforts as a parent bore little progress” with the school board, and wants to be part of the change.”

The verdict is in folks. Reina Shebesta – She is Best for NMUSD.