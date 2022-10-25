Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,932 in the last 365 days.

MPI and Meta launch Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2022

VIETNAM, October 25 - HÀ NỘI — The National Innovation Center (NIC) from the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and Meta Group launched the Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2022 programme in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

With the theme "Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2022: Innovation with transforming enterprises", the event is an annual programme within the framework of the Vietnam Innovation Initiative (InnovateVN), launched by NIC with the companionship of major domestic and foreign technology partners.

MPI Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng said the programme is to seek innovative solutions around the world to solve current challenges, sharing knowledge of national importance towards a prosperous and sustainable future.

He said: "We call for synergies between the public sector, the private sector and socio-economic sectors at home and abroad to join hands to shape the world, building, testing and implementing innovative initiatives for a prosperous Việt Nam."

He added that Việt Nam aimed to take advantage of domestic enterprises, helping them grow their business and expand their exports, increasing jobs and easy access to international markets.

Vũ Quốc Huy, director of NIC, said: "Our goal is to attract investment to Việt Nam in a sustainable way, creating favourable conditions for local SMEs to join the value chain. The Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2022 program will focus on finding innovative solutions. Innovation and digital transformation to help improve the capacity of small and medium enterprises.

The programme focused on improving the governance capacity of the system of SMEs through increasing production and business efficiency, expanding revenue from new business models and new products, and improving business performance and labour productivity from new processes and new technologies, as well as strengthening linkages between FDI enterprises, large enterprises and local SMEs. It was also to promote and support local SMEs to participate actively, move up the ladder in global value chains, and strengthen linkage and effective policy dialogue between government and business.

Rafael Frankel, Public Policy Manager for South Asia and Southeast Asia, Meta Group, said: "Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2022 is a testament to Meta's commitment to accompany the government and other stakeholders. Enterprises in Vietnam in promoting innovation activities and national digital transformation."

He added: "We believe and expect that the solutions offered at the program will be the nucleus of strongly promoting the digital transformation process, improving the competitiveness of more than eight hundred thousand small and medium-sized enterprises in Việt Nam."VNS

You just read:

MPI and Meta launch Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.