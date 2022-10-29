Key Housing Announces 'Way to San Jose' with Featured Corporate Housing Listing in San Jose, California
Nearly everyone of a certain age knows the catchy lyrics to Dionne Warwick's 1968 hit, 'Do you know the way to San Jose.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service for California from San Jose to La Jolla at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce the 'Way to San Jose' by selecting Elan River Oaks as its featured NorCal property for November, 2022. The selection helps busy business travelers find a 'way' to 'San Jose corporate housing' in the very hard-to-find housing market of Northern California's largest city.
“Nearly everyone of a certain age knows the catchy lyrics to Dionne Warwick's 1968 hit, 'Do you know the way to San Jose,'” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. He continued, “Well, nowadays, finding a 'way' to 'San Jose Corporate Housing' requires more than a pop song from fifty years ago. It requires a company that knows how to find a way to hard-to-find San Jose corporate housing. Our November 2022 designee showcases our expertise in this tough market."
The featured listing can be viewed at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/elan-river-oaks/. Located at 345 Village Center Dr, San Jose, CA 95134, the property is within the 'Golden Triangle' of Northern San Jose that connects San Jose, Milpitas, Sunnyvale, and Santa Clara - the key cities of Silicon Valley. Business travelers focused on high tech, can use the location as a launching pad for daily jaunts to and from major Silicon Valley companies such as Cisco, Librato, or Western Digital. Even the San Jose International Airport (https://www.flysanjose.com/) is just minutes away.
Connected to River Oaks Retail Center featuring Starbucks and other convenient dining and shopping options, residents of Élan at River Oaks are also just minutes from jogs along the Guadalupe River and a short rideshare from downtown San Jose. Apartment interiors feature granite countertops, raised-panel cabinetry, hardwood-style flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and designer lighting. Located off Montague Expressway, easy access to Interstate 880 and 101 makes for simple travel throughout Silicon Valley and the peninsula.
Indeed, those who want to browse all San Jose corporate housing properties can visit a specific landing page at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/san-jose/. That page is a gateway to all available properties, and interested persons are encouraged to reach out to a rental consultant for one-on-one help finding the perfect corporate housing opportunity in Northern California, including San Jose, Milpitas, or Santa Clara.
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
